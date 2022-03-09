X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia records sharp rise in violence against women

Reported cases have risen by 50 percent in the past year, National Commission on Violence against Women says

Indonesia records sharp rise in violence against women

An umbrella, part of an installation placed by activists calling for better women's rights, is seen with a message during a demonstration on International Women’s Day in Jakarta on March 8. (Photo: AFP)

By Katharina R. Lestari, Jakarta

Updated: March 09, 2022 07:57 AM GMT

Violence against women in Indonesia rose sharply by nearly 50 percent last year, according to the National Commission on Violence against Women.

In its annual report issued on March 8 to coincide with International Women’s Day, the commission said there were 338,496 reported cases of violence against women in 2021 compared to 226,062 the previous year.

Most cases involved physical, psychological, sexual and economic abuse committed by family members and acquaintances.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

West Java province recorded the highest number with 58,395 cases. East Java and Central Java provinces followed with 54,507 and 52,697 cases respectively.

Other provinces including Jakarta, Lampung, North Sumatra, Riau, South Sulawesi, South Sumatra, and West Sumatra also recorded increases.

The commission said the tally was based on its own figures and those from several other groups including the Religious Courts Body.

"We all know that incidents of sexual violence against women in Indonesia remain too high. Gender bias contributes to it"

“The use of information technology and a better communication such as online complaint submission improved public awareness, and e-court services contributed to the rise,” the commission said in a statement.

“This increase is a major challenge for us as we have to respond to at least 16 cases per day with limited staff.”

The commission called on lawmakers to immediately approve a long-awaited anti-sexual violence bill and to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture.

The long-awaited bill, aimed at protecting women and children from sexual predators, has been on and off parliament’s agenda since 2012.

A similar demand came from the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI).

"We want the government and lawmakers to approve the sexual violence bill now. It is one of the solutions to help eliminate sexual violations against women"

“We all know that incidents of sexual violence against women in Indonesia remain too high. Gender bias contributes to it. Therefore, to mark International Women’s Day, we call on all people to stop sexual violence against women,” PGI spokesman Reverend Jeirry Sumampow said in a statement.

There were 24,786 cases of sexual violence recorded against women between 2016 and 2020 in Indonesia, according to the commission. Of that number, 7,344 cases involved rape and less than 30 percent of these cases were brought to court.

Referring to its campaign theme for this year’s International Women’s Day — #BreakTheBias — the Protestant pastor said gender bias as well as discrimination and stereotyping “hinder the fulfillment of gender equality in a dynamic society” and “this harms humanity.”

“We want the government and lawmakers to approve the sexual violence bill now. It is one of the solutions to help eliminate sexual violations against women,” Sumampow said.

Share your comments

Trending Articles

Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan Raising the pitch for women's empowerment in Pakistan
Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture
Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people Indian pastor accused of converting tribal people
Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction Indian Jesuit priest bailed three years after rape case conviction
Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees Duterte opens Philippine borders to Ukrainian refugees
Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban Indian Catholic politician reviled for seeking Good Friday liquor ban

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Pope highlights Christian response to bioethical challenges in March prayer intention

Francis advocates that applications of biotechnological must always be used based on respect for human dignity

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.