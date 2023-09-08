News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia police arrest 4 men in 'forced marriage' case

Men abducting and forcing women to marry is an old tradition still practiced in parts of East Nusa Tenggara Province

A screengrab of a video showing a group of men abducting a 20-year-old woman on Sumba Island in Indonedia's East Nusa Tenggara province to force her to marry a man according to a local tradition

A screengrab of a video showing a group of men abducting a 20-year-old woman on Sumba Island in Indonedia's East Nusa Tenggara province to force her to marry a man according to a local tradition. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 08, 2023 11:11 AM GMT

Updated: September 08, 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Indonesian police have arrested four men for allegedly abducting and trying to forcibly marry a young girl in East Nusa Tenggara Province.

Forced marriage, locally known as Kawin Tangkap or Padeta Mawinne, is an old tradition still practiced in the province’s interior areas such as Kodi and Wawewa on Sumba Island.

The Catholic Church in the Christian-majority province opposes it and government and advocacy groups are working to abolish it.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

A video of the Sept. 7 incident showed a group of men in Southwest Sumba Regency grab a woman while she was walking on a street and push her into a pick-up truck as she resisted them.

Southwest Sumba Police Chief Sigit Harimbawan said the 20-year-old girl was kidnapped by a 50-year-old man who wanted to marry her.

"The man gathered a group of 20 people to kidnap and take her to his house,” he said.

Four people including the 50-year-old man have been arrested and named as suspects, Harimbawan said.

The police officer said the abductor and his victim knew each other. They were in a relationship and the man wanted to marry her.

The abduction of a woman by several men in public places, such as busy markets, streets, or even from her residence in full view of the local community is part of the local tradition of forced marriage.

However, the National Commission on Violence Against Women in 2020 categorized the tradition as sexual harassment of women.

It has recorded 20 cases of forced abductions and marriages since 2020.

The Ministry of Women and Children's Empowerment also defines the tradition as "a form of violence against women and children, under the guise of culture."

Redemptorist Father Paulus Dwiyaminarta from the Sarnelli Legal Aid Office in Sumba said the last such case was reported in 2021.

"This came as a shock to all of us because, in the previous incidents that we advocated, the perpetrators were successfully prosecuted and have been convicted," he told UCA News.

The priest said that they would monitor the legal process in this new case as well in order to ensure an effective deterrent for the perpetrators and prevent a repeat of such incidents in the future.

"We’ll continue to advocate marriage according to law, both civil law and religious law and the local Marapu beliefs that are adhered to by some of the people of Sumba," he said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Can Haiti Rise Again? Can Haiti Rise Again?
Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life Hermit Indian priest complains of threat to life
‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise ‘Red study trips’ from Hong Kong to China on the rise
Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity Asian Christians live amid diversity without losing faith identity
Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings Church seeks foreign probe into Sri Lanka’s Easter bombings
Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes Myanmar observes Marian feast in the midst of airstrikes
newlettersign
roundtable
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Gwalior

Diocese of Gwalior

Gwalior diocese is spread over 33,583 Square Kilometers covering six districts: Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur

Read more
Diocese of Yanji

Diocese of Yanji

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Yanji/Yenki is a diocese located in the city of Yanji in

Read more
Archdiocese of Makassar

Archdiocese of Makassar

In the middle of the 16th century, several kings and noblemen in South Celebes (Sulawesi) asked a Portuguese merchant

Read more
Diocese of Hsinchu

Diocese of Hsinchu

The diocese was erected on March 21, 1961. It is located in the northwestern part of Taiwan. It covers 4,573 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.