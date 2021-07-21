X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia now has world's highest Covid death rate

Daily fatalities hit at least 1,200 amid a skyrocketing surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: July 21, 2021 07:56 AM GMT

Updated: July 21, 2021 08:02 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Drop your guns, Myanmar cardinal pleads

Jul 18, 2021
2

Bid launched for Timor-Leste's first Catholic university

Jul 19, 2021
3

Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame

Jul 19, 2021
4

Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?

Jul 19, 2021
5

Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church

Jul 19, 2021
6

Filipino lawyer shoots down Duterte's immunity bid

Jul 19, 2021
7

Covid-19 kills more than 500 Indonesian doctors

Jul 19, 2021
8

Rights groups concerned over renewal of Papua autonomy law

Jul 19, 2021
9

Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar

Jul 19, 2021
10

Indonesia becomes Asia's Covid epicenter

Jul 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Indonesia now has world's highest Covid death rate

A woman walks through the Rorotan Cemetery, a burial ground reserved for Covid-19 victims, in Indonesian capital Jakarta on July 13. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia now has the highest number of daily deaths attributed to Covid-19, overtaking Brazil, Russia and India, the government has revealed.

Since July 19, at least 1,200 people have been dying each day in Indonesia compared with an average of 720 in Russia and India, and 597 in Brazil, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Health and Worldometers, a group providing coronavirus statistics from around the world.

The grim statistic follows news last week that Indonesia had overtaken India as Asia's Covid-19 epicenter by recording more daily infections that at one point exceeded 54,000.

So far Indonesia has recorded 2.9 million cases and 76,200 deaths.

Government spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said the high death rate is being driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, first detected in India, that is sweeping across the country and putting medical facilities under severe strain. 

"It is spiraling because hospitals cannot cope,” Adisamito said.

Gunawan called on the government to quickly ramp up vaccination efforts and establish more field hospitals

The government has responded by extending emergency lockdowns in hardest-hit areas to July 25.

Dr. Felix Gunawan, director of the Indonesian Association of Voluntary Health Services, a Catholic group, said lockdowns are necessary to slow the pandemic's spread and ease pressure on hospitals. 

He said people are dying in their homes because hospitals are full.

Gunawan called on the government to quickly ramp up vaccination efforts and establish more field hospitals around the country to give people a better chance of surviving infection.

Related News

Also Read

Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia
Vietnamese trapped in no man's land in Cambodia
Vietnam Catholics inspired to join Covid-19 fight
Vietnam Catholics inspired to join Covid-19 fight
Myanmar junta ramps up crackdown on medics
Myanmar junta ramps up crackdown on medics
Philippine bishop downplays Duterte poll lead
Philippine bishop downplays Duterte poll lead

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Indian Jesuits brace for fallout of US pullout in Afghanistan
Jul 21, 2021
Catholic nun attacked over man's death in India
Jul 21, 2021
'No deaths due to oxygen shortage' claim stuns India
Jul 21, 2021
Philippine lawmakers join Covid lockdown calls
Jul 21, 2021
Bangladesh takes Eid break from Covid lockdown
Jul 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Celebrating Eid in Pakistan as Taliban terror threat rises
Jul 21, 2021
Thais facing poverty and ruin as Covid-19 surges
Jul 21, 2021
Thank you, dear Father Stan, you will live forever
Jul 20, 2021
Why is Pope Francis concerned about Lebanon?
Jul 19, 2021
Legislators must end Philippines' child sex shame
Jul 19, 2021

Features

Slave labor shames India's claims of progressive development
Jul 21, 2021
Solidarity takes over amid Indonesia's Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2021
Korean Bible study groups promote culture of love and life
Jul 20, 2021
Struggling to breathe in coup-hit Myanmar
Jul 19, 2021
Vietnamese Redemptorist bravely sacrificed himself for the Church
Jul 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Inhumanity

Inhumanity
Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid says researcher

Every 12 seconds a child loses their caregiver to Covid, says researcher
Uganda hit hard by second COVID19 wave

Uganda hit hard by second COVID-19 wave
Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents

Catholics in Benin creatively mark World Day for Grandparents
Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace

Contemporary sacred art display in the heart of Burgundy promotes peace
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 21 July 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Sixteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul

Lord, may Your Word yield a rich harvest in my soul
May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold

May your words grow in us to produce hundredfold
St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day

St. Lawrence of Brindisi | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.