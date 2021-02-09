Indonesia launches initiative to tackle religious issues

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Qolil Qoumas (right) and Ahmad Taufan Damanik, chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights, meet in the minister’s residence in Jakarta on Feb. 5. (Photo: Religious Affairs Ministry)

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry and the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) have agreed to form a joint desk to deal with outstanding religious issues including building permits for places of worship, according to an official.

Beka Ulung Hapsara, a commissioner at Komnas HAM, told UCA News on Feb. 7 that the agreement came into force following a meeting between representatives of his group and Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Qolil Qoumas at the weekend.

“Komnas HAM has begun to identify prolonged cases related to freedom of religion and belief which can be resolved immediately. These, of course, include cases related to building permits for places of worship,” he said.

He claimed that the 2006 joint ministerial decree has contributed to such cases. “Some points of the law must be changed so as to guarantee freedom of religion and belief and to make the administrative process easier,” he said.

Signed by the religious affairs and home affairs ministries, the joint ministerial decree revised a controversial 1969 decree regulating the establishment of places of worship. According to the revised decree, church officials must provide a list of the names and signatures of 90 worshippers and get signed support from at least 60 local residents and approval by the village head.

Hapsara said most cases related to building permits for places of worship emerged in West Java province. He also mentioned two main causes, namely the local people’s rejection and the lack of political will in the local administration.

West Java is Indonesia’s most populous province with 48 million people and is regarded as the most intolerant and a hotbed of radical and extremist groups.

“Some cases have strong legal bases. This is what we need to firstly review,” he said, citing the Christian Church in Indonesia (GKI Yasmin) in Bogor and the Filadelfia Batak Protestant Church (HKBP Filadelfia) in Bekasi as examples.

The congregation of GKI Yasmin has been banned from using their church because of alleged irregularities regarding a 2006 building application. A Supreme Court ruling, which was backed by the Ombudsman saying the congregation has the right to worship in the church, has been ignored by the local mayor.

Protestants from HKBP Filadelfia are embroiled in a similar case.

“The religious affairs minister has a strong commitment to dealing with religious issues,” Hapsara said, adding that Komnas HAM and the minister will discuss details of the joint desk later this week.

Bonar Tigor Naipospos, deputy director of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, welcomed the establishment of the joint desk.

He suggested that the joint desk should deal with religious issues on a case-by-case basis. “They cannot be generalized as the root of each case differs according to the local context. In this case, local authorities’ strong commitment and courage are really needed,” he told UCA News.

A 2018 report on freedom of religion and belief by the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace showed that 398 violations in relation to places of worship were recorded since the revised joint ministerial decree was issued.

“It is just the tip of the iceberg. Many churches with such difficulties choose to stay silent because they would face rejection if they raised their problem,” he said.

Bona Sigalingging, spokesman for the congregation of GKI Yasmin, could not be reached for comment.