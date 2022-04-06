News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses

Critics say three-year term for former Islamic Defenders Front secretary-general is not long enough

Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses

Indonesia’s anti-terror squad Densus 88 arrests Munarman, a former secretary-general of the Islamic Defenders Front, on April 27, 2021, in Jakarta. (Photo: Indonesian National Police)

Konradus Epa

By Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: April 06, 2022 09:17 AM GMT

Updated: April 06, 2022 10:42 AM GMT

An Indonesian court has sentenced a senior member of a banned hardline Muslim group to three years in prison for terrorism offenses.

Critics said the sentence was far too lenient considering the gravity of the crime committed.

Munarman, 53, who like many Indonesians goes by only one name, is a former secretary-general of the now-outlawed Islamic Defenders Front, a group responsible for inciting violence against religious minorities including Christians.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

He was found guilty by the East Jakarta District Court on April 6 of assisting terrorists in carrying out terrorist acts.

Munarman had close links with and helped terror organizations such as Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a local terrorist outfit affiliated to the Islamic State group, according to the court.

JAD has been held responsible for various bomb attacks on churches including a suicide bomb attack on a Catholic cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, on Palm Sunday last year.

“Prosecutors should appeal the sentence because Munarman as an instigator of terrorism deserves a harsher punishment”

Aziz Yanuar, Munarman's lawyer, denied his client was involved in terrorism, saying he would appeal the sentence. 

The three-year sentence was lighter than the eight years prosecutors had demanded at the start of his trial.

Bonar Tigor Naipospos, deputy chairman of the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace, said Munarman had got off lightly. “Prosecutors should appeal the sentence because Munarman as an instigator of terrorism deserves a harsher punishment,” he told UCA News.

Petrus Celestinus, a prominent Catholic lawyer, also criticized the sentence. “The judges should have taken into account the potential harm caused by his actions,” he said.

He said people involved in a terrorism case such as this should be sentenced to 15 years.

Munarman was arrested at his home in Jakarta on April 27, 2021, by members of Indonesia's anti-terror squad Densus 88.

He is the second high-ranking member of the Islamic Defenders Front to be handed jail time since the group was banned in 2019. Former leader Rizieq Shihab is serving a two-year prison term for flouting Covid-19 restrictions.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Is Vatican's pact with Chinese dragon helping the faithful? Is Vatican's pact with Chinese dragon helping the faithful?
Calls for ban on loudspeakers for Azan get shriller in India Calls for ban on loudspeakers for Azan get shriller in India
Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal Court admits appeals against Indian bishop's rape acquittal
Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses Indonesia jails hardline Muslim for terrorism offenses
Cardinal Ranjith joins mass protests in Sri Lanka Cardinal Ranjith joins mass protests in Sri Lanka
Cambodia's election body blocks 150 opposition candidates Cambodia's election body blocks 150 opposition candidates

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

Congolese bishops urge clerics with kids to leave priesthood

In the run-up to the July papal visit, Catholic bishops in the DR-Congo have urged priests who have fathered children to seek laicization and care for their families

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.