Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship

Rights activists welcome decision as a step toward protecting the religious freedom of minorities

Indonesia court jails Muslim for halting Christian worship

Wawan Kurniawan, a Muslim who was jailed for dispersing Christian worship. (Photo: Lampung Police)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 16, 2023 11:13 AM GMT

Updated: August 16, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

A court in Indonesia has jailed a Muslim man for breaking up a worship service at a Protestant church on Sumatra Island by citing a controversial government decree on houses of worship.

Wawan Kurniawan has been sentenced to three months in prison by the Tanjungkarang District Court. He is chairman of the neighborhood association in the Rajabasa subdistrict in Bandar Lampung City,

Chief Judge Samsumar Hidayat in the Aug. 15 verdict said Kurniawan had violated article 335 of the Indonesian Criminal Code by his act of dissolving worship at the David Tabernacle Christian Church on Feb. 19.

The court also held that  40-year-old Kurniawan’s actions exceeded his authority because "he was not on duty" at the time of the incident.

“The defendant's actions have the potential to cause uproar in the community,” Hidayat said.

The neighborhood associations in Indonesia mediate relations between the state and society and enforce government policies like the 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree requiring a minimum of 90 members and the support of 60 non-Christians to build a place of worship.

Indonesian Christians often face harassment and abuse, besides stiff opposition to their places of worship from neighborhood associations.

Kurniawan was found guilty of unpleasant action under the criminal code and Syamsi Thalib, the public prosecutor, had sought four years in prison.

The judge though reasoned that Kurniawan had carried out a peace process with the church congregation, which led to a reduced sentence. Since he was previously detained in the case for nearly two months, he will now serve only 34 days in prison.

“The verdict is a wake-up call for intolerant people,” said Reverend Palti Panjaitan from the rights group, Solidarity of Victims of Violations of Freedom of Religion and Beliefs.

He said the court by holding the actions of the perpetrator as wrong had shown that “no one is above the law, even if belonging to the majority [community].”

Bonar Tigor Naipospos from the Setara Institute for Democracy and Peace said it was the first case related to the dissolution of worship and a step toward ensuring the religious freedom of minorities.

“Usually law enforcers make excuses so that the conflict does not escalate, and then the perpetrators walk free,” he said.

Andreas Harsono from Human Rights Watch said “it’s a small step” but praised the judge for “showing courage.”

“The Indonesian government, especially the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, should learn from this case and review the discriminatory 2006 house of worship regulation which discriminates against minorities,” he said.

Harsono said as long as the 2006 Joint Ministerial Decree remains in place, it will be difficult for authorities to ensure the freedom of religions and beliefs in Indonesia.

During Christmas last year, the Lebak district head in Banten province prohibited Christians from holding celebrations in the area, which does not have a church.

Also, residents and officials banned the Bethlehem Batak Protestant Church in Batu Gede, Bogor district, West Java province, from holding Christmas services inside their homes.

In recent years, the number of cases has continued to fluctuate, from 16 in 2017, 13 in 2018, 20 in 2019, seven in 2020, and 24 in 2021, according to the Setara Institute.

Indian Church condemns protest against papal delegate
Six churches attacked in blasphemy riot in Pakistan
Japan's lost happiness amid population decline
3 churches damaged in airstrikes by Myanmar military
Activists demand end to 'arms race' in Japan, South Korea
