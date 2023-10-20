News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Indonesia

Indonesia Church groups complain against police

Police arbitrarily summon villagers on Catholic-majority Flores Island for opposing a geothermal project

Indonesia Church groups complain against police

Representatives from advocacy groups from Indonesia file a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission in Jakarta regarding alleged police intimidation of Poco Leok residents in East Nusa Tenggara for opposing the expansion of a geothermal project. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 20, 2023 11:41 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2023 12:54 PM GMT

Church bodies have joined advocacy groups to complain against alleged use of intimidatory measures by Indonesian police against villagers protesting a geothermal project in a Christian-majority province.

In a complaint submitted to the National Human Rights Commission in Jakarta on Oct. 20, they accused police of carrying out "intimidation and criminalization" against residents opposing the power project led by State’s Electricity Company (PT PLN) at Poco Leok in East Nusa Tenggara province.

The organizations, including Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission (JPIC) of the Franciscans and Divine Word, pointed out that the summons issued to seven residents earlier this month and 12 others this week were “an arbitrary act by the Manggarai Police.”

"The Poco Leok indigenous community does not know the reason why the police carried out this summons which was completely unreasonable," they said.

The Manggarai Police in the summons, a copy of which was obtained by UCA News, accused the residents of committing a crime "by deliberately obstructing or impeding the development of a geothermal business and by using violence against officials who were carrying out their legitimate duties."

Manggarai Police spokesman I Made Budiarsa said residents were "randomly summoned to ask for clarification regarding police officers' information reports” about an incident on Sept. 27.

Around 30 police and military personnel had gone to Poco Leok on that day to escort officers from the state-owned Electricity Company on a visit to the geothermal project site.

Syamsul Alam Agus, chairman of the executive board of the Association of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago said it is the duty of police to protect vulnerable people.

“Unfortunately, the police protect individuals or companies who come to destroy the land of indigenous peoples," he added.

Valens Dulmin, a lawyer from Franciscans’ JPIC Commission said the police action violated the 1945 Constitution which assures “equal treatment before the law.”

Meanwhile, Melky Nahar, coordinator of the Mining Advocacy Network, said that "in the name of a national strategic project that was created without prior consultation, small people are being evicted from their territory."

Hari Kurniawan, a commissioner at the National Human Rights Commission said they would convene a joint meeting before arriving at a decision on the complaint.

The Poco Leok geothermal project is an expansion of the Ulumbu Geothermal Power Plant, about 3 kilometers west of Poco Leok, which has been operational since 2012.

The government aims to hike the project capacity to 40 megawatts from the current 10 megawatts through the expansion.

However, the project funded by the Germany-based Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) continues to face opposition from local residents who fear it will take away their ancestral land and livelihoods across 10 villages.

Most of the affected residents, who are farmers and also raise livestock, are Catholics under the Ruteng diocese.

Flores Island was designed as a geothermal spot by a 2017 government decision.

It has a total geothermal potential of 902 megawatts, or 65 percent of the total capacity in East Nusa Tenggara province, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.

