Indonesia bans syrup, liquid medicines after child deaths

Health authorities are investigating the death of 99 children under six years of age due to acute kidney injury

An Indonesian woman holds her baby as a medical staff clad in protective gear prepares a vaccine at a community health center in Surabaya on June 30, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Indonesia’s health ministry has temporarily banned the prescription and over-the-counter sales of all syrup-based and liquid medicines after the death of nearly 100 children under six years of age this year.

The ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Syahril Mansyur said at a live-streamed press briefing on Oct. 19 that the ministry and the Indonesian Pediatric Society (IDAI) have received a report of a sharp increase in the number of acute kidney injury (AKI) cases in children aged under six years.

“As a precaution, the health ministry has called a temporary halt on the use of all syrup-based medicines until the investigation is completed,” Mansyur said.

The ministry is concerned since the Gambia in West Africa reported nearly 70 child deaths due to AKI after consuming paracetamol syrups manufactured by Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. Investigators from the World Health Organization have found unacceptable levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic, in four products made by the Indian company.

Mansyur said preliminary information gathered by the ministry and IDAI showed no direct link between the child deaths and Covid-19 vaccination as children below six years were not targets of its vaccination drive.

“As of Oct. 18, there were 206 reported cases from 20 provinces with 99 deaths,” he said, adding that the ministry and related stakeholders have formed a team to conduct a further investigation on the cases.

Out of 37 provinces, AKI cases were reported from Aceh, Bali, East Java, Jakarta and West Java.

In a two-page statement, IDAI said families must not buy medicines without prescriptions from medical workers until conclusive findings of the government’s investigation are made public.

“They [parents] must stay calm and remain alert to AKI symptoms like a sudden decline in urine output. Children should not be taken to crowded or closed areas, and must wear a face mask,” it said.

Benediktus Solot from the Holy Spirit Cathedral Church in Denpasar of Bali province hoped that the government will soon announce the result of its investigations.

“As a father of two children aged under six years, I am really worried,” he told UCA News.

The Indonesian Pharmacist Association (IAI) said in a statement that cooperation with the medical fraternity will ensure proper implementation of the ban.

Felix Gunawan, executive director of the Catholic Association of Indonesian Health Services (Perdhaki), could not be reached for comment.

