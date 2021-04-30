X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap

Former general secretary of Islamic Defenders Front is accused of recruiting for terror groups

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Published: April 30, 2021 07:26 AM GMT

Updated: April 30, 2021 08:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Church leaders ask India to deploy military in Covid-19 crisis

Apr 27, 2021
2

Philippine bishops under fire from one of their own

Apr 26, 2021
3

India's Catholic leaders seek ways to ease Covid-19 crisis

Apr 28, 2021
4

Myanmar anti-coup protesters decry ASEAN consensus

Apr 27, 2021
5

Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating

Apr 26, 2021
6

Medical oxygen a human right, Indian cardinal tells government

Apr 27, 2021
7

Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh

Apr 28, 2021
8

Islamist militants kill three in southern Thailand

Apr 26, 2021
9

Cambodia extends lockdowns as Covid numbers escalate

Apr 28, 2021
10

Vietnamese teenager encounters God through Catholic videos

Apr 26, 2021
Support UCA News
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap

Indonesia’s anti-terror squad Densus 88 arrests Munarman, a former general secretary of the Islamic Defenders Front, on April 27 in Jakarta. (Photo: Indonesian National Police)

Indonesian police have arrested the former general secretary of a now-banned hardline group, the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), for suspected involvement in terrorism

Munarman, who only goes by one name, was arrested at his home in Jakarta on April 27 by members of Indonesia’s anti-terror squad Densus 88 and was still in custody on April 30.

Police also said they had found bomb-making paraphernalia during a search of the FPI’s headquarters.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Jakarta police spokesman Achmad Ramadhan said investigators were looking at whether Munarman was involved in a suicide bombing at a Catholic cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, on Palm Sunday, linked to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror group. 

JAD was blamed for suicide attacks on three churches in Surabaya, East Java province, in May 2018 that killed at least 13 people.  

Ramadhan said Achmad Aulia, 30, an ex-FPI member and alleged terrorist from Makassar, who was arrested on Jan 6, said during questioning that Munarman had encouraged dozens of FPI members to join JAD and the Islamic State terror group.

There isn’t enough evidence linking him to criminal acts of terrorism

The government dissolved the FPI on Dec 30, 2020, because of its hardline views and violence attributed to it against minority religions.

The police spokesman said Munarman was arrested and detained based on Aulia’s testimony.

Aziz Yanuar, Munarman’s lawyer, said the evidence against him was flimsy. "There isn’t enough evidence linking him to criminal acts of terrorism," Yanuar said. 

The National Commission on Human Rights and Amnesty International Indonesia also questioned the evidence used to arrest him and the way he was arrested.

Related News

“It appeared arbitrary and the fact he was blindfolded suggests his rights were violated,” Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, told UCA News.

Petrus Selestinus, a Catholic lawyer, dismissed the claim. “The arrest was legal and in line with national and international laws,” he said.

Also Read

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage
Filipinos answer plea from oldest orphanage
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Marian devotion aims for peace in Myanmar
Apr 30, 2021
China brutalizes religious groups with repressive policies
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian activists fear Papua violence will escalate
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesia arrests notorious hardliner on terrorism rap
Apr 30, 2021
At least 44 killed in stampede at Israel religious festival
Apr 30, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Arrest of Papua's 'machine gun pastor' is a ticking time bomb
Apr 30, 2021
Thai general revives peace hopes in restive South
Apr 28, 2021
Covid tsunami sinks India as Modi's image takes a beating
Apr 26, 2021
Letter from Rome: A child-martyr and defenders of religious freedom
Apr 25, 2021
Disaster should unite efforts to create Indonesia's 'Garden of Eden'
Apr 23, 2021

Features

Mercy Angels give dignified burials to Indian Covid-19 victims
Apr 30, 2021
Cambodia struggles with porous border as pandemic takes hold
Apr 30, 2021
Indonesian priest takes cultural path to religious harmony
Apr 29, 2021
Something rotten at the heart of Thai Buddhism
Apr 29, 2021
Santal Christians return to ancestral faith in Bangladesh
Apr 28, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vatican wants religious groups included in democratic lawmaking

Vatican wants religious groups included in democratic law-making
Is Pope Francis warning the Roman Curia

Is Pope Francis warning the Roman Curia?
Dozens arrested after Italian missionary bishop shot in South Sudan

Dozens arrested after Italian missionary bishop shot in South Sudan
UltraOrthodox rabbi in Jerusalem accused of being undercover Christian missionary

Ultra-Orthodox rabbi in Jerusalem accused of being undercover Christian missionary
Cardinal Marx refuses German honor amid protests over Churchs handling of abuse

Cardinal Marx refuses German honor amid protests over Church’s handling of abuse
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 30 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter

Readings of the day: Friday of the Fourth Week of Easter
Lord, help me to seek a deep relationship with Jesus

Lord, help me to seek a deep relationship with Jesus
“Do not let your hearts be troubled.”

“Do not let your hearts be troubled.”
Saint Marie of the Incarnation | Saint of the Day

Saint Marie of the Incarnation | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.