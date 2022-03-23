Indonesia

Indonesia aims to curb stunted growth in Christian area

Govt sounds alarm after prevalence rate exceeds 40 percent in East Nusa Tenggara province

Hasto Wardoyo, head of the National Population and Family Planning Agency, holds a baby in South Central Timor district while educating a mother about efforts to fight stunted growth. (Photo supplied)

By Ryan Dagur, Jakarta Updated: March 23, 2022 10:09 AM GMT

The Indonesian government is looking at ways to combat stunted growth in Christian-majority East Nusa Tenggara province, which has the highest prevalence of the disorder in the country.

According to the National Population and Family Planning Agency, the prevalence of stunted growth in the province is 42.7 percent, meaning that 42.7 out of every 100 children are affected. The figure is far above the national average of 30.8 percent.

Stunted growth is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition and health through repeated infection.

Hasto Wardoyo, the head of the agency, said President Joko Widodo will visit the province on March 24, specifically South Central Timor district, which has the highest prevalence of 48.3 percent.

"This is to show the concern and commitment of the president and the government to alleviating the problem in the province," he said.

Of the province’s 22 districts, 15 are categorized as red because the level is above 30 percent, while the others are yellow with 20-30 percent.

"So far, we have been trying to pay attention to this problem by encouraging people to continue to improve their income, which should enable them to meet the nutritional needs of their children"

Wardoyo said the World Health Organization sets a mean standard of 20 percent, which means the prevalence in East Nusa Tenggara is more than twice that.

He said the president would review efforts being carried out as pilot projects to curb the problem in South Central Timor district.

These efforts, he said, are health checks for prospective brides for early detection of stunting potential, examinations of pregnant women, weighing and measuring toddlers' heights, regular visits to people’s homes and the provision of clean water.

He said the government is targeting a prevalence reduction in the district to 43.01 percent by the end of this year, 36.22 percent next year and 29.35 in 2024.

Franciscan Father Yohanes Kristoforus Tara, parish priest of St. Francis of Assisi in Laktutus, Belu district — which is in the red category — said this condition poses a challenge for the Church in pastoral care.

"So far, we have been trying to pay attention to this problem by encouraging people to continue to improve their income, which should enable them to meet the nutritional needs of their children," he told UCA News.

He said that this was being done by encouraging the people, who are generally farmers, to maximize their land to grow various crops as well as commodities such as coffee.

"This requires collaboration with various parties including the government," said the priest, who has served in his parish since 2014.

