Individuals, not hierarchy, are responsible for actions

In the Church, the individuals concerned do need to take both credit and blame
Published: July 06, 2023 03:47 AM GMT

Updated: July 06, 2023 03:59 AM GMT

A visitor walks past a portrait of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann (center) during his trial in Jerusalem, at an exhibition on German-American philosopher and political theorist Hannah Arendt at the German Historical Museum in Berlin on May 6, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Who is really responsible for an action? Who takes the blame for a bad action? Some of the recent events related to child abuse raise this question for the Church.

When persons who perform harmful activities believe their actions are dictated by someone else or are being forced upon them by circumstances, this is known as displacement of responsibility.

It is the process of shifting the responsibility for one’s action to someone or on something else.  In this process, the agent feels less responsible for her immoral actions.

Obeying authority figures

In situations where one is expected to obey authority figures, they are less likely to feel deterrent feelings as personal responsibility for one's actions and/or their negative repercussions is reduced or removed.

When athletes claim that their coach instructed them to breach the rules, they are shifting accountability to another person. A crucial social aspect in such situations is the abuse of power at the hands of people put in authority positions, the authority figure in this case.

In a corporate scenario, people in authoritative positions are more likely to encourage inappropriate behavior in the industry via this technique. Let us take the simple example of a player who hurt another player. The player claims she had to enforce the law on her own because the officials weren't doing their duties properly. This serves as an example of the displacement of blame to the circumstances.

Displacement of responsibility is the idea that moral transgressions are committed under the pretense of obeying authority figures. Individuals may then no longer be held directly accountable for the activity.

Since the activity in this instance is perceived as complying with official directives, direct accountability for the person will be avoided. Because he believed he wasn't the real offender, the person is not accountable for his actions. Thus the person can escape the guilt and remorse associated with the harmful action.

The responsibility for one’s actions

When a person who performs harmful activities believes their actions are dictated by someone else or are being forced upon them by the circumstances, they feel less or no responsibility for their actions.

Thus, the responsibility is pushed to or displaced to someone or somewhere else. In our contemporary civilization, this is generally true of police persons and army people.  Still, we need to acknowledge that the individual who performs the action is (also) responsible. She must not push the blame and responsibility to someone else.

The Eichmann case

Adolf Eichmann, a key perpetrator of the Holocaust, was apprehended in Argentina by Israeli spies in 1960 and brought to Israel to face trial.

His trial, which started on April 11, 1961, was aired and transmitted all over the world with the goal of educating people about the crimes against Jews, which had been overlooked during the Nuremberg trials.

Attorney General and prosecutor Gideon Hausner also tried to refute the picture of Jewish officials that had arisen from the prior trials, portraying them at worst as victims made to carry out Nazi orders and downplaying the "gray area" of morally dubious actions.

Hausner later claimed that the evidence in the archives "would have sufficed to get Eichmann sentenced ten times over."

Nevertheless, for educational purposes, he called more than 100 witnesses, the majority of whom had never met the defendant. Eichmann was found guilty on all fifteen counts and given the death penalty.

Eichmann was hanged at Ramla Prison, on June 1, 1962. The court rejected Eichmann's displacement of responsibility argument.

Though the cruel actions committed by him were under the strict orders of his superiors, the court did not regard this as an excuse and gave him the highest punishment.

Conclusion

Political philosopher Hannah Arendt in her book Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil discussed the trial elaborately. She focused on the normal or commonplace nature of violence and evil, which is perpetrated by shifting the responsibility on others.

She urged each one to take responsibility for their own actions, even when they are compelled by authority figures. Statements of displacement of responsibility like “my boss told me to do it” or “I'm just following orders” do not absolve one from being responsible for their actions.

In strongly hierarchically structured societies like the Church, we need to be very careful that the buck stops somewhere. The individuals concerned do need to take both credit and blame.  The normal tendency is to take credit for oneself and push the blame on the higher-ups.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

