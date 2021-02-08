X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Dayak community in East Kalimantan demands $1 million in compensation for 'stolen lands and livelihoods'

Konradus Epa

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Updated: February 08, 2021 08:28 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest says thousands of refugees in Tigray deported to Eritrea

Feb 5, 2021
2

Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?

Feb 5, 2021
3

Catholics urged to fast for peace in Myanmar

Feb 5, 2021
4

American missionary and educator dies in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
5

Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism

Feb 5, 2021
6

General gets Cambodia's first Covid-19 vaccination

Feb 5, 2021
7

Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill

Feb 6, 2021
8

Korean Church defies odds to comfort patients amid Covid-19

Feb 5, 2021
9

Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh

Feb 5, 2021
10

Catholic university joins Filipino vaccine drive

Feb 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Indigenous people man a picket line blockading the Subur Abadi Wana Agung palm oil plantation in Long Bentuq in East Kalimantan’s Kuntai Timur district. (Photo supplied)

An indigenous community in Indonesia’s East Kalimantan province has launched a campaign seeking more than US1 million in compensation from a palm oil company by blockading its plantation.

Members of the Dayak indigenous group from Long Bentuq in Kutai Timur district have sealed off the entrance and exit to the plantation owned by Subur Abadi Wana Agung, a subsidiary of Tri Putra Group, for more than a week now.

The protesters accuse the firm of damaging and polluting at least 4,000 hectares of tribal land and denying them access to water and food sources.

“The company must pay us US$1.1 million in compensation for what it has taken from us,” the indigenous group said in a Feb. 5 statement.

The group said it has been battling against the firm for the last 13 years since members were evicted from their ancestral lands. 

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The Dayaks have also demanded the firm restore the forest and cultivate coconut, coffee and cocoa.

“We blocked the access so that it had to be responsible for environmental destruction,” said Daud Lewing, one of the protest leaders.

Various civil groups, including Samarinda Archdiocese’s Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission, the Dayak Custom Council in East Kalimantan and the Indigenous People Alliance for the Archipelago, have voiced support for the blockade. 

Divine Word Brother Julius Sudir, chairman of the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Commission, urged the company to clean up its act and reach a settlement with the Dayaks.  

“Intimidation and riding roughshod over indigenous people are not the way to go about things,” he told UCA News.

Related News

This company has seriously impacted local people as it is responsible for floods, dry wells and waste thrown into rivers, he said. The pollution is so bad people cannot use river water to bathe in, let alone drink.  

Angga Rachmat Perdana, general manager of Subur Abadi Wana Agung, disputed claims the Dayaks were evicted.

“We did pay compensation before beginning operations, so we will not pay it again,” he said, adding legal action would be taken if the Dayaks refuse to end their blockade.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Dialogue only way to end Myanmar crisis, say bishops
Dialogue only way to end Myanmar crisis, say bishops
Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations
Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations
Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Don't politicize pandemic, say Malaysian bishops
Don't politicize pandemic, say Malaysian bishops
Thousands protest Myanmar's military coup
Thousands protest Myanmar's military coup
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Feb 8, 2021
Dialogue only way to end Myanmar crisis, say bishops
Feb 8, 2021
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Feb 8, 2021
Philippine bishop calls for bigger congregations
Feb 8, 2021
Korean Church ponders new approach amid pandemic
Feb 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021
What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021
Corruption in Timor-Leste a challenge to Catholicism
Feb 5, 2021
Will Pope Francis prove 'clash of civilizations' wrong?
Feb 5, 2021

Features

Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
Independence Day leaves sour taste for Sri Lankan Tamils
Feb 4, 2021
Punjab launches Pakistan's first policy on interfaith harmony
Feb 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope warns of Italian demographic winter

Pope warns of “Italian demographic winter”
The Gospel and respect for humiliated women

The Gospel and respect for humiliated women
Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID19 vaccines

Caritas Internationalis deplores lack of equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Promote social justice national stability pope tells Myanmar leaders

Promote social justice, national stability, pope tells Myanmar leaders
French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops

French nun is first woman to get vote at the Synod of Bishops
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Fifth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules

Lord, grant us the grace to be discerning in our observance of rules
Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation

Lord Jesus, help us to care for the Creation
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich

Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.