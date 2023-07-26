Indigenous, Bengali youths unite for justice, peace in Bangladesh

Ethnic minority leaders accused the ruling Awami League govt of 'betraying' their communities

Indigenous, Bengali youths and student march in Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on July 25 to demand for ensuring justice and rights for minorities. (Photo supplied)

Young people from different ethnic identities in Bangladesh have forged a rare alliance to work for peace amid political tensions in the South Asian nation ahead of the national election due early next year.

During the July 24 rally in the capital Dhaka, Bengali-speaking young people joined their counterparts from various indigenous groups to demand the ruling Awami League (AL) government to end the repression of minorities.

They also launched a movement named Parbatya Chattogram Chukti Bastobayon Andolon (the movement seeking implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tract treaty).

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The demand is to implement the 1997 Chittagong Hill Tract Peace Accord by which the government promised a slew of programs for the welfare of the people in the Chittagong Hill Tract, a group of districts within the Chittagong Division in southeastern Bangladesh.

The Chittagong treaty between the Awami League government and tribal rebels brought an end to decades-old bloody insurgency in the mountainous region bordering India and Myanmar.

The conflict on the hills started after Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 and attempted to change the demography of the region by state-sponsored migration of Bengali Muslims to the hills.

Various indigenous and Bengali political and socio-cultural organizations expressed solidarity with the new movement as it held its rally in central Dhaka.

Speakers at the rally termed the government “a betrayer” for failing to keep its poll-time pledges to minorities despite being in power for three consecutive terms since 2009.

Leaders of religious and ethnic minorities complain of continued repression against their people across the Muslim-majority nation.

The speakers accused the government of trying to appease hardline Muslim groups to woo the majority's votes.

“This state has become a repressive state. This system must be changed,” said Mukta Baroi, president of the left-leaning student union, Socialist Students’ Front.

Leaders like Baroi said the government should implement measures to end violence in the area and take steps to ensure the tribal people's rights to work and live on their land.

They also wanted the government to implement quotas promised for their people in government jobs.

“These demands could be found in the election manifestos that Awami League issued during the last three elections since 2008,” said Alik Mree, an ethnic Garo Christian and president of Adivasi Sangram Parishad, an indigenous rights forum.

“You have betrayed us. You have betrayed the inhabitants of the hills,” he said, addressing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Horendranath Singh, president of Adivasi Jubo Parishad, an indigenous youth group, alleged that Bangladesh's independence failed to ensure equality and rights for all.

More than 25 years after the peace accord, the region continues to be a hotbed of conflicts due to deadly rivalry between armed groups and military rule.

Ethnic minority groups are forcibly evicted from their homes for developing tourism. They lack minimum access to health, education and land, Singh alleged.

The government has created a culture of impunity, particularly for the perpetrators of attacks on minorities, said Khan Asaduzzaman Masum, a Muslim and president of the youth group, Bangladesh Jubo Union.

Government officials have repeatedly claimed all the clauses of the peace treaty have been implemented.

A group of rights activists in their report on July 1 said that only 25 out of the total 72 clauses have been implemented so far.

Aggression against hill tribals, eviction, military repression, fabricated charges, and intrusion of settlers still continue just like before the treaty was signed, it alleged.

There were 113 incidents of human rights violations on the hills in the first half of this year, the report claimed, adding that half of the violations were done by law enforcers and security forces.

“The government is now trying to make people forget that there was a peace treaty,” said Dipayon Khisa, a member of the new movement.

“We will not let this happen. This movement is to keep people aware of the peace treaty and the many promises made. We want the people in power to keep the promises,” he added.

The new alliance emerged on the heels of another movement launched in early July by Bangladesh’s largest minority forum - Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council – to force the government to fulfill its poll promises.

Latest News