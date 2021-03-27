X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India's West Bengal: The last man standing

The BJP is dreaming big as West Bengal acts as the gateway to six northeastern states with their Christian majorities

Julian S. Das

Julian S. Das

Updated: March 27, 2021 07:08 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?

Mar 25, 2021
2

Manila Archdiocese vows to defy govt Holy Week ban

Mar 24, 2021
3

Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers

Mar 24, 2021
4

Myanmar's Cardinal Bo calls on young people to pursue non-violence

Mar 24, 2021
5

Singapore’s Catholic hospice comforts sick and needy

Mar 24, 2021
6

Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?

Mar 25, 2021
7

Church groups rush aid to fire victims in Rohingya camp

Mar 24, 2021
8

India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers

Mar 25, 2021
9

Pakistani lawmaker faces wrath for negating minorities’ persecution

Mar 24, 2021
10

Philippine cardinal becomes new Manila archbishop

Mar 26, 2021
Support UCA News
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Activists of the Congress and the Left parties participate in the last campaign rally for the United Front candidate before the first phase of West Bengal's state legislative assembly election in Purulia, some 325 km west of Kolkata on March 25, 2021. (Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP)

 

 

The pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stones unturned to win the provincial polls in eastern Indian West Bengal state, bordering Bangladesh.

If the pro-Hindu party wrests West Bengal from the stronghold of a local woman leader, it would leave Prime Minister Narendra Modi with no opposition worth its name in the country.

“What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” says a quote attributed to Indian freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale. The liberal secular leader was stressing the intellectual acumen of the Bengali people.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

West Bengal has been touted as the cultural capital of India, the engine room that powered the political aspirations of Indian people during the struggle to free India from the British colonial yoke.

Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), the state capital, has been abuzz with cultural activities since the British Raj and the colonialists used the city as its capital before shifting it to New Delhi in 1911.

By planning to paint the 91 million-strong provincial state saffron, the BJP is trying to gain a cultural and intellectual standing for its Vedic doctrines and the Hindutva, the predominant form of Hindu nationalism.

The majoritarian party is dreaming big as West Bengal acts as the gateway to six northeastern states, which share borders with an authoritarian China to the friendly Kingdom of Bhutan.

Some of these provincial states, especially Nagaland and Mizoram, are known for their large ethnic Christian population.

West Bengal is witnessing an unprecedented eight-phase election, from March 27 to April 2, for 294 legislative seats. The BJP finds a strong opposition in current Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her vernacular party, Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The BJP’s tough political war with Banerjee, who is credited for ending the 35-year long rule of the Communist Party in the state, makes it impossible for anyone to predict who will emerge as the winner, when the results are declared on May 2.

Related News

Banerjee has completed two full terms as chief minister of the crucial state and hopes people will reject the “outsiders.”

Both Modi and BJP’s star campaigner and federal internal affairs minister Amit Shah hail from the western state of Gujarat, bordering Pakistan. Banerjee wants Bengali people to see them as “outsiders.”

No wonder one of the widely used slogans of TMC this time is: “Bengal wants her own daughter!” The TMC also says that BJP lacks local leadership to take on a mighty Banerjee.

However, of late, the BJP has gained much ground in West Bengal politics, especially by orchestrating splits in the ruling party and in other opposition camps.

The TMC alleges that BJP is using money, muscle power and third-degree methods to lure more adherents.

In the last six months alone, when the polls were round the corner, 34 legislators from the TMC, six from earlier defected from the Communist Party Marxist, four from the Congress and two other region party members, switched their loyalties to the BJP.

The TMC claimed that they were scam-tainted and went to the saffron camp to evade the legal process and skip the investigation by federal police agencies. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Modi, heads the federal government since 2014.

Despite losing some of her close associates to the BJP, Banerjee is unfazed and predicts a landslide majority for her party.

Banerjee, who hit the last nail in the CPM’s coffin a decade ago, is accepted as the “daughter of Bengal” by her mostly Hindu supporters. She is also seen as a champion of the rights of Muslims, who make up for 27 per cent of the state population.

She is also seen as supporters of workers and women. Her initiative for female education – Kanyasree – had won kudos from the United Nation.

The BJP is putting up a tight fight under the leadership, but it is not going to be a cakewalk they struggle to reach out to the rural belt, where the rallies addressed by the Modi-Shah duo were poorly attended.

A group of non-partisan citizens had launched a state-wide campaign with the slogan, ‘No Vote for BJP’ and it is gaining momentum.

The TMC is riding high on its track record in the 2016 state election when it won a whopping 211 of the 294 seats, while BJP was reduced to three seats.

However, the BJP made amends in the elections to the national parliament in 2019 and won 18 seats of 44 parliamentary seats of the state.

The BJP is using all its resources to outsmart Banerjee and to capture one of the last bastions of democratic India so that its sole leader Modi will have no opposition in the country of 1.39 billion people.

Also Read

Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Terror-ravaged Quetta’s new bishop faces vocation challenge 
Bangladesh asked to remove Rohingya camp fence after deadly fire
Bangladesh asked to remove Rohingya camp fence after deadly fire
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers
India’s federal minister assures punishment of nuns’ attackers

Latest News

Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021
Pakistani courts reconsider blasphemy penalty cases
Mar 26, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Letter from Rome: Pope's 'attitude adjustment program'
Mar 27, 2021
India's West Bengal: The last man standing
Mar 27, 2021
Why is the Vatican silent on China and Hong Kong?
Mar 25, 2021
Immortalizing Americas’ San Romero and countless martyrs
Mar 25, 2021
Can South Korea’s Catholic president survive the political storm?
Mar 25, 2021

Features

How Irish missionaries made their mark across the world
Mar 27, 2021
Easter thoughts of a Pakistani Christian
Mar 26, 2021
Ignorance spreads pandemic in Catholic-dominated Timor-Leste
Mar 26, 2021
Indian bishops’ study reveals grim life of tribal migrant workers
Mar 26, 2021
Pandemic spreads in Thailand's immigration detention centers
Mar 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Simple thoughts in Holy Week

Simple thoughts in Holy Week
The passing of time

The passing of time
A Palm Sunday remembrance during lockdown

A Palm Sunday "remembrance" during lockdown
Father Gaby and the blessing of homosexual couples

Father Gaby and the blessing of homosexual couples
The mysterious cry of the one who comes in the name of the Lord

The mysterious cry of the one who comes in the name of the Lord
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 28 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 28 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Fr. William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion

Readings of the Day: Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion
Lord, be with us in our pilgrimage to the heavenly Jerusalem

Lord, be with us in our pilgrimage to the heavenly Jerusalem
Lord, help us to understand our own realities

Lord, help us to understand our own realities
St. Sixtus III, Pope | Saint of the Day

St. Sixtus III, Pope | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.