India

India's tribal Christians wary of marrying, converting outsiders

Nativist groups in Mizoram allege non-tribal man married woman for welfare benefits despite his adoption and conversion

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi

Published: February 16, 2022 08:41 AM GMT

Updated: February 16, 2022 09:00 AM GMT

An Indian Mizo woman hangs Santa hats outside her shop in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram state in northeast India, on Dec. 21, 2016. (Photo: AFP)

The Christian-majority state of Mizoram in northeast India has been rocked by a marriage leading to a religious conversion and granting of tribal status to an outsider.

At the center of the heated controversy is the scheduled tribe (ST) certificate issued by the Aizawal district administration in 2018 to Kamrul Islam Laskar, a non-tribal man who married a local Mizo woman.

Laskar converted to Christianity and even adopted a local name — Kamlova Chhangte — but the nativist organizations who are dead against outsiders marrying into the predominantly Christian tribes want nothing of it.

The Mizo people are known to be inseparably knitted together by their strong ethnic, familial and religious bonds.

A coordination committee steered by the Young Mizo Association (YMA), arguably the most influential student body in the state, now wants state authorities to cancel the ST certificate issued to Laskar.

The YMA has long demanded a law to ensure that Mizo women who marry a non-tribal man should lose their ST status, robbing them of special privileges guaranteed in the Indian constitution including reservations in education and employment.

A spokesperson for the YMA’s central committee said it had no personal or professional issues with Laskar 

It has been joined by other influential student organizations like the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), known for administering an oath to school students across the state to not marry outside the Mizo tribes.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has tried to wash its hands of Laskar’s ST certificate by pointing out that it was issued during the opposition Congress’ tenure with Mizo veteran Lal Thanhawla as chief minister.

The Congress in turn alleged that Lal Thanhawla had “a nexus with MNF leaders, particularly the incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga.”

It further alleged that Laskar was the owner of Aizawl-based K.R. Constructions, which had bagged lucrative government contracts from the present regime including the renovation of the Lengpui airport near Aizawl as well as the construction of several roads and highways.

A spokesperson for the YMA’s central committee said it had no personal or professional issues with Laskar and theirs was a battle against “the abuse of law and to ensure that it does not become a trend or a pattern in Mizoram.”

The YMA said it had filed a formal complaint with the state's Home Ministry and was pressing Home Minister Lalchamliana to cancel the contentious ST certificate issued to Laskar.

A ruling MNF party leader said Laskar had drawn many benefits from the previous Congress government.

It was said that Laskar was adopted by Tlangchhuana Chhangte, a close relative of his wife Remsangpuii.

He made a declaration on Sept. 19, 2002, that Laskar had changed his name to Kamlova Chhangte and become a Mizo as per Saphun, a customary law followed in Mizoram.

The declaration was signed by some locals in rural Champhai district not far from the Myanmar border.

We cannot get assimilated with outsiders because we are a very small community. If we marry outsiders, we will be outnumbered

It was being alleged now that Laskar had obtained the ST certificate in 2018 by using the declaration under Saphun custom.

Lal Tanpuia, a senior advocate in Aizawl, said the declaration signed in 2002 under customary law cannot be valid for obtaining an ST certificate under the Indian constitution.

“The ST certificate is constitutionally illegal as well as against the Mizo customary law,” he said.

Lal Tanpuia further claimed that under the Saphun system, only Mizos could change their clans, say from a Hmar to Sailo. “The same cannot be applicable to non-Mizos,” he added.

Activists in Aizawl pointed to a judgment by the Supreme Court of India in February 2006 stating that “a person not belonging to the scheduled caste or scheduled tribe claiming himself to be a member of such caste by procuring a bogus caste certificate is fraud on the Constitution of India.”

But in northeast states like Nagaland or Mizoram, where society is known for its male chauvinism, it’s another issue that rankles.

“We cannot get assimilated with outsiders because we are a very small community. If we marry outsiders, we will be outnumbered,” maintain the organizations agitating over the Laskar case.

