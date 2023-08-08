India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur

Appoints all-women committee of former high court judges, retired top cop to monitor situation in troubled northeastern state

A member of All India Women's Congress holds placards during a protest over sexual violence against women in the strife-torn north-eastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 20. (Photo: AFP)

India’s top court has formed a high-powered panel of three retired women judges to restore peace and monitor relief measures in strife-torn Manipur state.

India’s Supreme Court took the unusual step on Aug. 7 as the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules the northeastern state and also heads the federal government in Delhi, failed to curb violence which began on May 3.

Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, will head the panel. Two retired judges, Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi from the Bombay High Court and Justice Asha Menon from the Delhi High Court, will be its members.

“The court order is a big step as the state government was not doing anything to restore peace,” a Church official, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on Aug. 8.

He hoped that the riot-affected people of Manipur can now come forward and register their complaints and seek remedies because the women judges were all from outside the troubled state.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ordered the three-member panel to “monitor relief works, remedial measures, rehabilitation, and restoration of homes and places of worship.

This was a bid to “restore a sense of faith in the rule of law and build a sense of confidence” among the people, the order said.

The sectarian violence in the hilly state, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, has so far claimed at least 190 lives and displaced over 50,000. Many of them live in relief campus and a few of them have even taken shelter in the forest.

A majority of the victims are Kuki tribal people who follow Christianity. The mobs have desecrated, vandalized, and burned down hundreds of churches in the past three months.

The apex court also appointed Dattatray Padsalgikar, a retired police officer from the western state of Maharashtra, as the overseeing officer for 11 cases of sexual violence against women.

These cases were being monitored by the Central Bureau of Investigation, an elite probe agency reporting to the federal government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Padsalgikar, however, will directly report to the top court.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing a batch of petitions relating to ongoing violence in Manipur, including the case of two Christian women who were paraded naked by a violent mob, which also gang-raped the younger woman.

The video of the May 4 incident surfaced on July 19 forcing Modi to break his silence on the worrying situation in Manipur for the first time.

The top court directed the state government to include at least one police inspector and six senior police officers from outside Manipur to monitor 42 special investigation teams tasked with probing more than 6,000 cases of mob violence.

The riots started over granting the tribal status to the majority Hindu Meitei community against the wishes of Kuki tribal Christians.

The status would’ve given the prosperous Meiteis who form 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people gain special benefits like education and job quotes under India’s affirmative action program.

The tribal Christians also fear losing their traditional hill lands to the Meiteis once they gained tribal status.

