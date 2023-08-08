News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur

Appoints all-women committee of former high court judges, retired top cop to monitor situation in troubled northeastern state

India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur

A member of All India Women's Congress holds placards during a protest over sexual violence against women in the strife-torn north-eastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 20. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 08, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Updated: August 08, 2023 01:11 PM GMT

India’s top court has formed a high-powered panel of three retired women judges to restore peace and monitor relief measures in strife-torn Manipur state.

India’s Supreme Court took the unusual step on Aug. 7 as the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, which rules the northeastern state and also heads the federal government in Delhi, failed to curb violence which began on May 3.

Justice Gita Mittal, former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, will head the panel. Two retired judges, Justice Shalini Phansalkar Joshi from the Bombay High Court and Justice Asha Menon from the Delhi High Court, will be its members.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The court order is a big step as the state government was not doing anything to restore peace,” a Church official, who did not want to be named, told UCA News on Aug. 8.

He hoped that the riot-affected people of Manipur can now come forward and register their complaints and seek remedies because the women judges were all from outside the troubled state.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud ordered the three-member panel to “monitor relief works, remedial measures, rehabilitation, and restoration of homes and places of worship.

This was a bid to “restore a sense of faith in the rule of law and build a sense of confidence” among the people, the order said.

The sectarian violence in the hilly state, bordering civil war-hit Myanmar, has so far claimed at least 190 lives and displaced over 50,000. Many of them live in relief campus and a few of them have even taken shelter in the forest.

A majority of the victims are Kuki tribal people who follow Christianity. The mobs have desecrated, vandalized, and burned down hundreds of churches in the past three months.

The apex court also appointed Dattatray Padsalgikar, a retired police officer from the western state of Maharashtra, as the overseeing officer for 11 cases of sexual violence against women.

These cases were being monitored by the Central Bureau of Investigation, an elite probe agency reporting to the federal government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Padsalgikar, however, will directly report to the top court.

The Supreme Court bench was hearing a batch of petitions relating to ongoing violence in Manipur, including the case of two Christian women who were paraded naked by a violent mob, which also gang-raped the younger woman.

The video of the May 4 incident surfaced on July 19 forcing Modi to break his silence on the worrying situation in Manipur for the first time.

The top court directed the state government to include at least one police inspector and six senior police officers from outside Manipur to monitor 42 special investigation teams tasked with probing more than 6,000 cases of mob violence.

The riots started over granting the tribal status to the majority Hindu Meitei community against the wishes of Kuki tribal Christians.

The status would’ve given the prosperous Meiteis who form 53 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million people gain special benefits like education and job quotes under India’s affirmative action program.

The tribal Christians also fear losing their traditional hill lands to the Meiteis once they gained tribal status.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vatican delegate's mission questioned in Indian Church Vatican delegate's mission questioned in Indian Church
Malaysia’s detention of children irks rights groups Malaysia’s detention of children irks rights groups
India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur India’s top court steps in to contain violence in Manipur
A rare visit to an 'underground' church in China A rare visit to an 'underground' church in China
China releases jailed Tibetan dissident writer China releases jailed Tibetan dissident writer
Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar Church aid for flood-affected people in Myanmar
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dibrugarh

Diocese of Dibrugarh

In a land area of 16, 192 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh,

Read more
Diocese of Jaipur

Diocese of Jaipur

Jaipur diocese is in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan. Jaipur is the state capital. The diocese's land area

Read more
Diocese of Jamshedpur

Diocese of Jamshedpur

The diocese of Jamshedpur was erected on July 2, 1962, in Jharkhand state. It comprises the district of East Singhbhum,

Read more
Diocese of Ajmer

Diocese of Ajmer

With a land area of 146, 680 square kilometers, Ajmer diocese covers 12 civil districts in Rajasthan state: Ajmer,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.