India’s top court seeks report on riots in Manipur

62 companies of Central Armed Forces and 126 columns of the Indian Army have been deployed in the northeastern state

Indian cadets of Border Security Forces walk on a street in Churachandpur in violence-hit areas of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on May 9, 2023. Thousands of troops have been deployed to restore order in the strife-torn state. (Photo: AFP)

India’s top court has sought a report on the sectarian violence that claimed 71 lives in the northeastern hilly state of Manipur.

The Supreme Court on May 17 asked the state, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, to furnish a fresh status report while hearing a petition filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum for urgent intervention of the top court to contain the violence.

The violence erupted on May 3 after the state high court suggested that the government give special tribal status to the majority Meitei Hindu community. Indigenous Kuki people, most of them Christians, protested it, igniting riots.

The violence injured 231 people and damaged 1,700 houses and 121 churches, besides displacing over 45,000 people, local reports said.

A division bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has termed the order of the Manipur High Court that led to the sectarian violence as “absolutely wrong.” But it refused to stay the verdict as an appeal against it is pending before the high court.

“The observation of the Supreme Court is definitely like applying balm on the wounds,” said Father Varghese Velikakkam, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Imphal in the capital of violence-hit Manipur state.

In the March 27 order, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to send a recommendation to the federal government within four weeks in support of the Meitei community’s claim to be recognized as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) making them eligible for India’s affirmative action program.

“The high court order paved the way for violence and now the top court in the country has termed it illegal. This is something heart-warming amidst tension and fear,” Father Velikakkam told UCA News on May 18.

The state has opened 318 relief camps in which 47,914 persons have been accommodated.

The plight of victims in these camps is grim despite assurances from the government, the priest noted.

Only those staying in relief camps in the towns are getting benefits and those in the hills are left high and dry, the priest observed.

The top court also said the high court does not have the power to issue an order to give the ST status as it is the prerogative of India’s president.

During the hearing of the petition, the state government informed the top court that “significant improvement had been achieved in bringing back normalcy.”

Nearly 62 companies of Central Armed Forces and 126 columns of the Indian Army have been deployed along with state police to maintain law and order, the state told the top court.

The government has extended the suspension of internet services until May 20, indicating that everything is not as well as was claimed before the top court.

“Even now, neither the Meities nor the indigenous communities are ready to venture into each others’ localities fearing retaliation. This is a dangerous situation,” the vicar general said.

Meiteis make up 53 percent and tribal Christians 41.29 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million population.

Christians, however, do not have sufficient representation in the state assembly as 40 of the 60 lawmakers are from the Meitei community.

Extending the benefits of the affirmative action program to the socially and economically advanced Meitei community has angered Christians, who are mainly tribal people.

