News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s top court seeks report on riots in Manipur

62 companies of Central Armed Forces and 126 columns of the Indian Army have been deployed in the northeastern state

India’s top court seeks report on riots in Manipur

Indian cadets of Border Security Forces walk on a street in Churachandpur in violence-hit areas of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur on May 9, 2023. Thousands of troops have been deployed to restore order in the strife-torn state. (Photo: AFP)

UCAN News reporter

By UCAN News reporter

Published: May 18, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

India’s top court has sought a report on the sectarian violence that claimed 71 lives in the northeastern hilly state of Manipur.

The Supreme Court on May 17 asked the state, ruled by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, to furnish a fresh status report while hearing a petition filed by the Manipur Tribal Forum for urgent intervention of the top court to contain the violence.

The violence erupted on May 3 after the state high court suggested that the government give special tribal status to the majority Meitei Hindu community. Indigenous Kuki people, most of them Christians, protested it, igniting riots.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

The violence injured 231 people and damaged 1,700 houses and 121 churches, besides displacing over 45,000 people, local reports said.

A division bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has termed the order of the Manipur High Court that led to the sectarian violence as “absolutely wrong.” But it refused to stay the verdict as an appeal against it is pending before the high court.

“The observation of the Supreme Court is definitely like applying balm on the wounds,” said Father Varghese Velikakkam, vicar general of the Archdiocese of Imphal in the capital of violence-hit Manipur state.

In the March 27 order, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to send a recommendation to the federal government within four weeks in support of the Meitei community’s claim to be recognized as a Scheduled Tribe (ST) making them eligible for India’s affirmative action program.

“The high court order paved the way for violence and now the top court in the country has termed it illegal. This is something heart-warming amidst tension and fear,” Father Velikakkam told UCA News on May 18.

The state has opened 318 relief camps in which 47,914 persons have been accommodated. 

The plight of victims in these camps is grim despite assurances from the government, the priest noted. 

Only those staying in relief camps in the towns are getting benefits and those in the hills are left high and dry, the priest observed.

The top court also said the high court does not have the power to issue an order to give the ST status as it is the prerogative of India’s president.

During the hearing of the petition, the state government informed the top court that “significant improvement had been achieved in bringing back normalcy.”

Nearly 62 companies of Central Armed Forces and 126 columns of the Indian Army have been deployed along with state police to maintain law and order, the state told the top court.

The government has extended the suspension of internet services until May 20, indicating that everything is not as well as was claimed before the top court.

“Even now, neither the Meities nor the indigenous communities are ready to venture into each others’ localities fearing retaliation. This is a dangerous situation,” the vicar general said.

Meiteis make up 53 percent and tribal Christians 41.29 percent of Manipur’s 3.2 million population.

Christians, however, do not have sufficient representation in the state assembly as 40 of the 60 lawmakers are from the Meitei community. 

Extending the benefits of the affirmative action program to the socially and economically advanced Meitei community has angered Christians, who are mainly tribal people.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indonesian students' Sharia support worries Church Indonesian students' Sharia support worries Church
Power-hungry religions go silent on violence in South Asia Power-hungry religions go silent on violence in South Asia
India’s top court seeks report on riots in Manipur India’s top court seeks report on riots in Manipur
Malaysian church drops legal bid against ‘Allah’ use ban Malaysian church drops legal bid against ‘Allah’ use ban
Sri Lankans mourn Buddhist chief monk Sri Lankans mourn Buddhist chief monk
Indian authorities continue to target Catholic orphanage Indian authorities continue to target Catholic orphanage
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Thamarassery

Diocese of Thamarassery

Thamarassery is situated on the south west coast of India. In a land area of 5,893 square kilometers, the diocesan

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Diocese of Chilaw

Diocese of Chilaw

Chilaw is a coastal area in the northwestern province of Sri Lanka, spanning a land area of about 3,013.4 square

Read more
Diocese of Baguio

Diocese of Baguio

In a land area of 2,655 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Baguio City and Benguet Province.Baguio

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.