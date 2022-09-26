News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s top court seeks details of ‘fraud’ conversions

The federal government told to respond to a petition seeking stricter measures to curb religion change

India’s top court seeks details of ‘fraud’ conversions

Artists dressed as Hindu gods sit on a tableau in a religious procession during celebrations to mark Dussehra festivities in the northern Indian city of Allahabad on Sept. 25. The country's Supreme Court is hearing a plea seeking stricter action to curb fraudulent religious conversions luring away majority Hindus to other religions. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 26, 2022 09:09 AM GMT

Updated: September 26, 2022 10:08 AM GMT

India’s top court has sought the federal government’s response on a plea seeking stricter action to curb fraudulent religious conversion allegedly by “intimidation, threatening” and “luring through gifts and monetary benefits.”

The Supreme Court of India on Sept. 23 asked the federal government and the federal ministries of home affairs, and law and justice, among others to file their responses before Nov 14.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. The petition wanted the court to direct the federal and provincial governments to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversions, which he called “a nationwide problem.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“The injury caused to the citizens is extremely large because there is not even one district which is free of religious conversion by 'hook and crook',” Upadhyay submitted.

The petitioner claimed that incidents of fraudulent conversions were reported every week throughout the country and involved various unlawful means including the use of black magic, superstitions and miracles, besides threats and allurements.

"Christian leaders feel they’re being unnecessarily targeted"

Upadhyay urged the court to issue a direction to the federal government and the Law Commission of India to draft a national law to restrain religious conversion.

He had in the past also approached the Supreme Court with a similar demand but was rebuked by a bench led by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman, who asked why a person above 18 years can’t choose his religion.

The apex court then upheld the inviolability of the right to privacy that is directly related to the life, dignity and liberty of the person while emphasizing that the choice of religion and marriage will continue to be left to the individual’s choice.

Christian leaders feel they’re being unnecessarily targeted in the name of religious conversions.

The apex court is also hearing a petition by a group of Christians on curbing attacks on members of the minority religion and their institutions including places of worship.

In a Sept. 1 ruling, the Supreme Court has directed eight states to provide information such as preliminary police reports, the status of investigations, arrests made and charges filed in the cases of attacks on Christians and their institutions.

The petition cited incidents from 22 states but details from eight states that reported more than 20 incidents were sought by the court.

The apex court also directed the petitioners to provide details of incidents mentioned in their petition to the office of the federal government’s Solicitor General Tushar Mehta within four weeks.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the 1.3 billion people in India of which about 80 percent are Hindus

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The cruel fate of Pakistan's Christian martyrs The cruel fate of Pakistan's Christian martyrs
Bangladesh boat tragedy kills 33 Hindus ahead of major fest Bangladesh boat tragedy kills 33 Hindus ahead of major fest
Filipino Church groups seek aid for typhoon survivors Filipino Church groups seek aid for typhoon survivors
Sri Lankan cardinal seeks local body polls Sri Lankan cardinal seeks local body polls
India’s top court seeks details of ‘fraud’ conversions India’s top court seeks details of ‘fraud’ conversions
Pope Francis decries Myanmar school attack Pope Francis decries Myanmar school attack
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

What is a welcoming church

What is a welcoming church?

The whole educational ethos of the school must be founded in the Christ-like values of love, compassion, acceptance and forgiveness and on a genuinely Catholic understanding of inclusivity and freedom of conscience

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.