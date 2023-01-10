India’s top court says conversions a ‘serious matter’

India’s top court has called forced and deceitful conversions “a serious matter” and sought assistance from the federal government’s top law officer in seeking steps to stop them.

“Religious conversions by force, allurement, etc… if that is happening then what should be done? What are the corrective measures?” the Supreme Court bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice C T Ravikumar observed on Jan. 9 while discussing a petition.

The court also requested Attorney General R. Venkataramani to act “as amicus curiae or otherwise in any form” in the matter.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, a lawyer and member of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking a national law to check religious conversions through force and other fraudulent means.

The judges brushed aside questions about the maintainability of the petition and the credibility of Upadhyay raised by P. Wilson, government counsel of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Wilson said the petition for a national anti-conversion law was politically motivated.

“Leave this matter to the legislature. There is no threat of conversion in our state. This is a politically motivated litigation. He [Upadhyay] has made Tamil Nadu, the state government, a party,” Wilson said, according to The Hindu.

The top court maintained that the alleged antecedents of the petitioner made “no difference” to the issue of religious conversions. “When a case is brought to the court, the court will decide…,” Justice Shah reportedly said.

Upadhyay maintained that religious conversion is “an act of aggression” and was widespread in the country.

The top court, at an earlier hearing of his petition, had observed that forced religious conversion may pose a serious danger to national security and impinge on the religious freedom of citizens.

It also directed the federal government to step in and make efforts to tackle the “very serious issue” of proselytization through deception, allurement and intimidation.

The judges have posted the matter for the next hearing on Feb. 7.

Religious conversion became a contentious issue in India after the BJP came to power in 2014 with Hindu nationalist groups clamoring to stop Christian missionaries and their charitable organizations, which they call a “façade” to mask religious conversion activities.

Eight state governments have enacted laws prohibiting religious conversions, arguing that “freedom of religion does not guarantee freedom to religious conversion.”

In a related matter, a division bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud on Jan. 2 sought details of anti-conversion laws in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – after their constitutional validity was challenged.

The Citizens for Peace and Justice, a human rights watchdog, has challenged these laws saying they invaded the privacy of citizens and violate the tenets of secularism, equality and non-discrimination.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of the more than 1.3 billion people in India. Muslims who form the second largest religious group after Hindus in India are close to 15 percent of the population.

