India’s top court ‘deeply disturbed’ by woman abuse in Manipur

Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of video showing two women paraded naked and abused by mob in strife-torn state

A member of All India Women's Congress holds placards during a protest over sexual violence against women in the strife-torn north-eastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 20. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

India’s top court has sought stringent action against members of a mob who paraded two women naked in Manipur state, which has been witnessing sectarian violence for more than two months.

The Supreme Court on July 20 took suo motu cognizance of the extreme violence against two women. The court intervened after a video went viral on social media showing a mob of men parading the women naked through a public road in the northeastern state.

"We are very deeply disturbed by the videos which emerged yesterday,” Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said on July 20.

The chief justice said using "women as instruments in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing. This is the grossest of human rights violations."

“We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government really steps in and takes action. This is simply unacceptable.”

Manipur has been witnessing unprecedented violence since May 3. The ethnic Kukis and the majority of Meitei Hindus are fighting over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the Meitei people.

The special status will help Meitieis get priority in government jobs, education, and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

Most Kuki people are Christians, though a few of the Meiteis are Christians, too.

The paraded women are Kuki and one of them was gang-raped, according to a police complaint. The women were paraded naked on May 4, the day after the violence started, local reports said.

The sectarian violence has claimed more than 150 lives and left some 40,000 people displaced. Many places of worship, including Christian churches, were also burnt down.

Christian leaders have accused the state and federal government, run by pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of tacitly supporting hardline Hindu activists in attacking Christians in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been muted so far on the violence and broke his silence for the first time on July 20, after the video went viral.

“The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” Modi told the media persons ahead of a parliamentary session.

Modi referred to the video and termed it a horrible incident. He was "distressed and angered" by it, he said.

Chief Justice Chandrachud asked the Manipur state government to inform his court of the steps taken to bring the perpetrators before the law.

The court was aware of the fact that the video was of May 4 “but it does not make a difference,” he said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media on July 20 to announce the arrest of one person.

The BJP government in Manipur hardly did anything to check the violence, Christian leaders said.

“It is a fact that the BJP-led federal and state governments miserably failed to provide governance in Manipur,” said A C Michael, a Christian leader in the national capital New Delhi.

“It is a shame on us Indians that our Prime Minister was hopping countries while a state in our country was burning," said Michael, a former member of the Delhi minority commission.

He told UCA News on July 20 that Indians had to be told by the European Parliamentarians "about our responsibility to provide safety to our own people.”

In July, Modi concluded a high-profile state visits to the US, Egypt, and France while Manipur was still burning in sectarian violence.

Since Modi came to power in 2014, many reputed international organizations like Freedom House and V-Dem Institute have said India has turned into an “elected autocracy.”

