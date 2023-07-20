News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s top court ‘deeply disturbed’ by woman abuse in Manipur

Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of video showing two women paraded naked and abused by mob in strife-torn state

India’s top court ‘deeply disturbed’ by woman abuse in Manipur

A member of All India Women's Congress holds placards during a protest over sexual violence against women in the strife-torn north-eastern state of Manipur, in New Delhi on July 20. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 20, 2023 12:10 PM GMT

Updated: July 20, 2023 01:17 PM GMT

India’s top court has sought stringent action against members of a mob who paraded two women naked in Manipur state, which has been witnessing sectarian violence for more than two months.

The Supreme Court on July 20 took suo motu cognizance of the extreme violence against two women. The court intervened after a video went viral on social media showing a mob of men parading the women naked through a public road in the northeastern state. 

"We are very deeply disturbed by the videos which emerged yesterday,” Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said on July 20.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The chief justice said using "women as instruments in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing. This is the grossest of human rights violations."  

“We are expressing our deep concern. It is time that the government really steps in and takes action. This is simply unacceptable.”

Manipur has been witnessing unprecedented violence since May 3. The ethnic Kukis and the majority of Meitei Hindus are fighting over a court proposal to grant special tribal status to the Meitei people.

The special status will help Meitieis get priority in government jobs, education, and other affirmative programs meant for the indigenous people.

Most Kuki people are Christians, though a few of the Meiteis are Christians, too.

The paraded women are Kuki and one of them was gang-raped, according to a police complaint. The women were paraded naked on May 4, the day after the violence started, local reports said.

The sectarian violence has claimed more than 150 lives and left some 40,000 people displaced. Many places of worship, including Christian churches, were also burnt down.

Christian leaders have accused the state and federal government, run by pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of tacitly supporting hardline Hindu activists in attacking Christians in Manipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been muted so far on the violence and broke his silence for the first time on July 20, after the video went viral.

“The guilty will not be spared. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” Modi told the media persons ahead of a parliamentary session.

Modi referred to the video and termed it a horrible incident. He was "distressed and angered" by it, he said. 

Chief Justice Chandrachud asked the Manipur state government to inform his court of the steps taken to bring the perpetrators before the law.

The court was aware of the fact that the video was of May 4 “but it does not make a difference,” he said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to social media on July 20 to announce the arrest of one person.

The BJP government in Manipur hardly did anything to check the violence, Christian leaders said.

“It is a fact that the BJP-led federal and state governments miserably failed to provide governance in Manipur,” said A C Michael, a Christian leader in the national capital New Delhi. 

“It is a shame on us Indians that our Prime Minister was hopping countries while a state in our country was burning," said Michael, a former member of the Delhi minority commission.

He told UCA News on July 20 that Indians had to be told by the European Parliamentarians "about our responsibility to provide safety to our own people.”

In July, Modi concluded a high-profile state visits to the US, Egypt, and France while Manipur was still burning in sectarian violence.  

Since Modi came to power in 2014, many reputed international organizations like Freedom House and V-Dem Institute have said India has turned into an “elected autocracy.”

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
where was the criminal cm biren singh for the past 2months after the incident? was he NOT INFORMED BY HIS POLICE? WHAT DID THE POLICE DO IN THE LAST 2MTHS AFTER THE INCIDENT? JUST BECAUSE IT HAS BEEN EXPOSED, NOW THE CRIMINAL CM AND CRIMINAL PM AND THE CRIMINAL/CORRUPT POLICE ARE NOW AKING UP TO TAKE ACTION? IF IT WAS NOT EXPOSED, THE THE CIMINAL CM AND CRIMINAL PM (DEMOCRACY IS IN OUR BLOOD) AND THE CRIMINAL/CORRUPT POLICE WOULD ESCAPE THEIR DUTIES AND OBLIGATIONS? WHAT DOES THE .UCKING SUPREME COURT HAVE TO SAY ABOUT THE PROTECTION OF HUMAN LIVES???
Reply

Latest News

Forest ban pushes Bangladeshi coastal families to the edge Forest ban pushes Bangladeshi coastal families to the edge
German Catholic website to support youth vocations German Catholic website to support youth vocations
Three Indian Christians get jail for violating conversion law Three Indian Christians get jail for violating conversion law
Harsh conditions in China’s jails ‘add up to torture’ Harsh conditions in China’s jails ‘add up to torture’
Indonesia's top court issues circular against interfaith marriage Indonesia's top court issues circular against interfaith marriage
India’s top court ‘deeply disturbed’ by woman abuse in Manipur India’s top court ‘deeply disturbed’ by woman abuse in Manipur
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nanning

Archdiocese of Nanning

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nanning is an archdiocese located in the city

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian

The Apostolic Prefecture of Lixian is Latin rite pre-diocesan jurisdiction of the Catholic Church with seat

Read more
Diocese of Kurnool

Diocese of Kurnool

In a land area of 43,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Kurnool and

Read more
Diocese of Udon Thani

Diocese of Udon Thani

Udon Thani diocese covers 50,046 square kilometers and includes Thailand's civil provinces of Udon Thani, Nongkhai,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics a

Singapore’s Good Shepherd Cathedral holds French saint’s relics

The Cathedral of Good Shepherd in Singapore is a historic National Monument, but it also holds...

Read more
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.