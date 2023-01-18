News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities

The petitioner termed Christians and Muslims rapists while accusing them of indulging in religious conversions

A general view of the Supreme court of India pictured in New Delhi on Sept. 27, 2018

A general view of the Supreme court of India pictured in New Delhi on Sept. 27, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News Reporter

By UCA News Reporter

Published: January 18, 2023 11:26 AM GMT

Updated: January 18, 2023 11:49 AM GMT

India's Supreme Court has asked a petitioner to delete scurrilous allegations he made against Christians and Muslims in his petition that sought a national law to end religious conversions. 

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Delhi-based lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, an activist of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), termed Christians and Muslims rapists and accused them of indulging in illegal religious conversions.

“Please make a formal application and delete those paragraphs,” Chief Justice of India’s Supreme Court D Y Chandrachud told the counsel of the petitioner on Dec. 16.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Upadhyay's petition complained that religious conversions are rampant in the country and that the federal government, headed by his pro-Hindu party, should frame laws to end them. 

Eight of India's 28 states already have enacted laws that criminalize religious conversion without informing that state, which also includes marrying for the sake of religious conversion.

Christian leaders say these laws have become a tool in the hands of pro-Hindu right-wing groups to persecute Christians and Muslims, who together make up 17.3 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people.  The majority of Indians – about 80 percent – are Hindus. 

The three-judge bench of the Supreme Court has also agreed to consider the maintainability of Upadhyay’s petition, saying, “It will be considered at an appropriate stage.”

Earlier, Upadhyay’s petition was being heard by a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice M R Shah, which prima facie admitted that forceful conversions were a serious issue in the country.

Christian leaders, however, had criticized Justice Shah for openly supporting the BJP leader’s claims.

The pro-Hindu federal government also supported Upadhyay’s demand for a law to end forceful religious conversions.

In its affidavit, the federal government noted that Article 25 of the Constitution guaranteed the right to profess, practice, and propagate religion to all citizens, but does not guarantee the “right to convert” others.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud, also questioned the conduct of the petitioner after it was brought to its attention that Upadhyay had earlier filed similar petitions with another bench in the Supreme Court and in the high court of Delhi, only to withdraw them later.

Upadhyay withdrew his other petition in the Supreme Court after a bench, led by Justice Rohinton F Nariman, refused to entertain it.

You cannot keep on withdrawing and filing new petitions, Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Chandrachud, is also hearing another PIL challenging the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws by the provincial states, including Chhattisgarh state.

The tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh accounts for the second-highest number of attacks on Christians after the BJP-ruled northern state of Uttar Pradesh, according to reports by Christian groups.

The top court, however, has not yet decided on transferring all these related suits pending in high courts in various states.

Many intervention pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court, alleging that Upadhyay has filed the petition based on social media messages and unattributed sources, and not based on facts.

Recently, during an interview with a private television channel, Upadhyay walked out of the show when asked about the sources of his allegations.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers South Koreans ‘more receptive’ to migrant workers
French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118 French nun known to be world's oldest person dies aged 118
Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought Pet funerals reflect Japanese spiritual thought
India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities India's top court asks to remove remarks deriding minorities
Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’ Philippines mourns death of ‘Father of Asian Theology’
Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary Nepalese mourn pioneering Jesuit missionary
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Vasai

Diocese of Vasai

In a land area of 6,693 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the ten taluks of the civil district of Thane

Read more
Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

Military Ordinariate of Indonesia

The Military Ordinariate of Indonesia is a military ordinariate of the Roman Catholic Church. Immediately subject to

Read more
Diocese of Fengxiang

Diocese of Fengxiang

In a land area of 16,540 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the area of Baoji city and six counties in

Read more
Diocese of Kagoshima

Diocese of Kagoshima

In a land area of 9,044 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagoshima

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.