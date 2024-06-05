News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
India’s Syro Malabar Church convenes Synod to solve liturgy row

The June 14 meeting may initiate action against some priests leading the protest against implementing uniform Mass
India's Syro Malabar Church convenes Synod to solve liturgy row

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. (Photo: syromalabarchurch.in)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 05, 2024 12:49 PM GMT
Updated: June 05, 2024 12:52 PM GMT

Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, the head of the crisis-ridden Eastern rite Syro Malabar Church, has convened an extraordinary synod of its bishops to solve the decades-old liturgy dispute in his seat of power in India.

In a June 3 communication to 65 bishops, Thattil said a special virtual meeting of the Synod, the top decision-making body of the second-largest Eastern rite Church, would be held to resolve the dispute.

The communication said the Church's online synod, based in southern Indian Kerala state, is scheduled for two hours on June 14. 

The dispute stems from the persistent refusal of most priests and lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese to follow a synod-approved rubric for Mass that requires celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharist prayer. They want priests to celebrate the Mass facing the people. 

The archdiocese, the seat of the Major Archbishop, is where close to 10 percent of the Church’s 5 million followers live.

The synod assumes significance for the future of the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the 23 Eastern  Catholic Churches in full communion with Rome, as the liturgy dispute threatened to divide the Church.

In the first week of May, a delegation of lay Catholic leaders from the troubled Archdiocese called on Pope Francis in the Vatican, seeking his intervention to allow them to continue with their traditional Mass,

A week later, the Bishops of the Permanent Synod of the Church and the archdiocese's apostolic administrator met Pope Francis and discussed the disputes in the Vatican.

The pope wanted the dispute to "be amicably solved without any coercive action,” said a Church source.

The opponents of the Synod-approved Mass wanted the Synod to withdraw its “clandestine decision” to implement the uniform liturgy or accord "liturgy variant" status to their version of mass, helping them continue with it.

The Synod has not accepted their demands but insisted on implementing Synod-approved Mass.

“We are aware of the special synod meeting, but there is no change in our stand," said Riju Kanjookaran, the spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a body of priests, religious and laity that spearheads the protests against the Synod approved Mass.

It is rumored that the Synod might initiate action against some priests leading the protest and warn the lay leaders of excommunication to tame their protests.

“Our position is very clear. Let the Synod take action against one priest or all the priests, we will not dilute our demand for traditional Mass as priests and the laity are together in this emotive issue," Kanjookaran told UCA News on June 5.

“When faithful will not allow a priest to celebrate the Synod-approved Mass, whatever disciplinary action the Synod contemplates will not help solve the dispute. It will only aggravate the crisis further," said a priest on condition of anonymity.

Sources said the priests and lay leaders have decided to go to the people once again to prepare them for the worst in case the Synod decides against their demand.

