India

India’s Syro-Malabar Catholics pin hopes on new Church head

Archbishop Raphael Thattil has the gargantuan task of settling a decades-old liturgy row and dubious real estate deals

Archbishop Raphael Thattil was elected head of the Syro-Malabar Church as Cardinal George Alancherry resigned over the simmering liturgy row in the India-based Church.

Archbishop Raphael Thattil was elected head of the Syro-Malabar Church as Cardinal George Alancherry resigned over the simmering liturgy row in the India-based Church. (Photo: UCAN File)   

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: January 11, 2024 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: January 11, 2024 11:46 AM GMT

Priests and laity in the troubled Indian Syro-Malabar Church feel their newly elected head Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil will find an amicable solution to the decades-old simmering liturgy dispute.

“Our new Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil is a man of dialogue and we are hopeful that he will solve all the disputes in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese through dialogue,” said Father Kuriakose Mundadan, secretary of the presbytery council in the archdiocese.

Archbishop Thattil was elected head of India-based Syro-Malabar Church, the second largest Eastern Rite Church with more than 5 million followers, on Jan.10.

His election was necessitated in the wake of the resignation of its major archbishop Cardinal George Alencherry on Dec.7, 2023.

Alencherry resigned after he was unable to settle the liturgy dispute and was accused of incurring a loss of about US$10 million to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese with his controversial property deals.

The liturgy dispute was revived in August 2021, when the Church's synod ordered all its 35 dioceses to adopt the synod-approved uniform mode of Mass, in which the celebrant faces the altar during the Eucharistic prayer.

Barring Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, the seat of the major archbishop with more than 5,00,000 Catholics, all other dioceses complied with the November 2021 deadline to follow the order.

The insistence of Ernakulam-Angamaly Catholics to continue their mass, in which the celebrate faced people throughout the Mass, resulted in violence and public protests. 

In August 2023, Jesuit Archbishop Cyril Vasil, the Vatican delegate appointed to find a solution to the protracted row in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, threatened priests with excommunication if they failed to comply with his ultimatum to follow the synod-approved Mass.

Pope Francis' video message on Dec. 7 instructed the priest and Catholics in the archdiocese to adopt the synod-approved Mass and set Dec. 25 as the deadline to comply with the order. Failure might lead to excommunication, the supreme pontiff warned.

Archbishop Thattil has been heading the Shamshabad diocese, the largest in India in geographical size, since 2018.

“Archbishop Thattil is friendly. He has a realistic approach to any issue. He is very open-minded and most importantly not a hardliner,” Father Mundadan told UCA News on Jan 11 when asked about an end to the liturgy row.

“His experience as a missionary bishop will help him understand the difficulties of others,” the priest said.

The Archdiocesan Moment of Transparency (AMT), comprising priests, religious, and laity that spearheads the protest against the implementation of synod-approved Mass, is optimistic that their new head will restore peace.

AMT, however, made it clear that it will make no compromise on its demand for the traditional Mass.

“We are positive and happy for our new major archbishop who is down to earth,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the AMT.

“We wish to begin a new chapter of walking together with our shepherd as he said in his address,” Kanjookaran told UCA News on Jan. 11.

The Archdiocesan Protection Committee, a body of priests in the archdiocese, said its cooperation with the new head would depend on solving the problems plaguing the archdiocese.

Its spokesperson Father Jose Vailikodath in a statement issued on Jan. 10 lauded the elevation of Archbishop Thattil as the head of the Church.

We have “great expectations from him” given his people-friendly approach.

The priest made it clear that a mere change of regime will not usher in any change.

Archbishop Thattil in his first address after the election stressed the need for unity among Church members, asserting: “My new role is to work with you.”

