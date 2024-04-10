News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India’s ruling BJP invites foreign political parties to observe polls

Among those invited are Christian Democrats and Social Democrats from Germany, Conservative and Labor parties of the UK
People listen to a speech during a rally attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on March 4.

People listen to a speech during a rally attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on March 4. (Photo: AFP)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: April 10, 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Updated: April 10, 2024 12:40 PM GMT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-Hindu party has invited some 25 political parties from across the globe to send their representatives to “observe” the upcoming general election in the world’s largest democracy.

The invited parties include the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats from Germany and the Conservative and Labour parties of the UK. No party from Pakistan and China has been invited, apparently due to India’s strained relationships with them.

No invite has also been given to the ruling Democrats and the Opposition Republicans in the United States. “For one, they are busy with their own presidential elections. Also, the US parties are not structured like parties in India or some parts of Europe,” reportedThe Indian Express newspaper, quoting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

The visitors are expected to be in India in May.  About a dozen political parties have confirmed sending their representatives so far.

Political parties of different ideologies from Sri Lanka and Nepal, including Maoist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal alias Prachanda, have been invited. Still, only the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League has been invited from Bangladesh.

“The Opposition BNP [Bangladesh Nationalist Party] has not been invited as it has been linked with a recent ‘India Out’ campaign on social media for boycotting Indian goods,” The Indian Express reported on April 10.

The representatives of political parties will form delegations and will likely tour various parts of the country during the third or fourth phase of the elections scheduled in May.

The general election will be held in seven phases starting on April 19, and the results will be declared on June 4.

The Election Commission of India’s data reveals that nearly 970 million voters – more than the entire population of the United States, the European Union and Russia combined – are eligible to cast their ballot. This makes the Indian election the largest democratic exercise in the world.

The foreign observers will get to attend and witness election campaigns in various constituencies, including big rallies to be addressed by PM Modi, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president J P Nadda, a BJP leader said.

The pro-Hindu party’s move to invite overseas political parties is part of its 'Know BJP' initiative aimed at overseas outreach. He added that over 60 heads of mission from various countries have met the BJP president during the last several months as part of this initiative.

Modi is seeking a third consecutive term and has set a target of 370 seats for his party and 400-plus for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) the BJP heads in the 543-member lower house of parliament.

A victory would make the 73-year-old leader only the second since Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister, to win a third straight term.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Sofronio Aguirre Bancud of Cabanatuan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Nazarene Soosai of Kottar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Luechai Thatwisai of Udon Thani, Thailand
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Pierre Van Kham Nguyen of My Tho, Vietnam
Read More...
Latest News
Modi plays ‘Muslim card’ to woo Hindus in Indian polls
Modi plays ‘Muslim card’ to woo Hindus in Indian polls
China’s bans rituals after Dalai Lama’s death
China’s bans rituals after Dalai Lama’s death
India’s ruling BJP invites foreign political parties to observe polls
India’s ruling BJP invites foreign political parties to observe polls
Fighting erupts in Myanmar border town as military digs-in
Fighting erupts in Myanmar border town as military digs-in
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.