News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s religious leaders hail drive against child marriage

Bishop Albert Hemrom of Dibrugarh in Assam expresses concern for people being arrested and lodged in overcrowded prisons

India’s religious leaders hail drive against child marriage

Police personnel arresting people allegedly involved in child marriages to present before a court as their relatives react, near Mayong police station in Morigaon district of Assam on Feb. 4, 2023. (Photo: Biju Boro / AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: February 14, 2023 11:39 AM GMT

Updated: February 14, 2023 12:11 PM GMT

Religious leaders, including Christians, have hailed the move to curb child marriages in India's northeastern state of Assam, amid international agencies reporting millions of child marriages in India.

Police in the state of Assam launched a crackdown against child marriages on Feb. 3 and rounded up more than 3,000 people, including Hindu and Muslim priests who officiated the child marriages in the state, bordering Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

“We appreciate the step taken by the state government to eradicate child marriages,” Bishop Albert Hemrom of Dibrugarh in Assam told UCA News on Feb. 14.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

One-third of the world's 650 million child brides live in India. Of the country’s 223 million child brides, 102 million were married before turning 15, says a UNICEF report.

Bishop Hemrom said the Assam government should have planned its action with greater care as among those arrested were adults who were married when they were as young as five or six years old.

The prelate also expressed concern for the people who are being arrested as they will be lodged in overcrowded prisons, which lack basic facilities like clean water and toilets.

"The worst affected are going to be women," he said.

Bishop Hemrom said that the Catholic Church fights against the social evil of child marriage.

"We have started an awareness program at the parish and diocesan level. We should collectively fight against this practice," he said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief minister of Assam who belongs to the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, on Feb. 13 tweeted: “Our crackdown against child marriage has entered its second week with 3,015 arrests made so far."

He asserted that the drive would last till the next state elections in 2026. 

"The drive against this social evil will continue. The positive side is that now people are coming out and surrendering before police,” Sarma said.

Opposition parties have termed the arrests of teenage husbands and their family members as an "abuse of law" for political gain. 

The Muslim community in Assam has long faced discrimination in the multi-ethnic state.

Appreciating the drive, Father Rajesh Lakra of St. Stephan Catholic Church at Rumalgaon in Tinsukia district said, “It’s a good step. We are creating awareness among our people in every way possible about the harmful practice of child marriages.”

Anand Baba, a Hindu leader, on Feb. 12, along with child activists and healthcare workers, started the campaign in Tinsukia and organized a seminar on the ill effects of child marriage.

Addressing people mostly from the tea garden community, Baba said, “We must eliminate this practice completely from society.”

We should educate our girls to help them get equal opportunity in society, Baba told the gathering. 

Assam has a high maternal and infant mortality rate in India. Some 31 percent of marriages in the state are in the prohibited age group, according to reports by the National Family Health Survey.

The state government has said that those who are married to girls below 14 years of age will be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a landmark 2017 judgment, India's Supreme Court ruled that sex with an underage wife constituted rape.

The Indian federal government in December 2021 raised the age for marriage of girls to 21 irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Some groups have appealed against the move in the Supreme Court of the country.

Under India’s Muslim personal law, which governs the institutions of marriage and divorce, adoption and succession in the nation's Islamic community, girls can get married once they attain puberty. 

Although illegal, child marriage is prevalent in many parts of the country, mostly in the villages, due to patriarchal customs, lack of education and poverty, social workers say. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

A need for love in India’s rigidly patriarchal society A need for love in India’s rigidly patriarchal society
India’s religious leaders hail drive against child marriage India’s religious leaders hail drive against child marriage
Indonesia's retired Christian cop gets death penalty Indonesia's retired Christian cop gets death penalty
Family seeks answers for Malaysia’s missing pastor Family seeks answers for Malaysia’s missing pastor
'Fake' ordination scandal rocks Vietnamese diocese 'Fake' ordination scandal rocks Vietnamese diocese
Arson attack on Indian church sparks anger Arson attack on Indian church sparks anger
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Kottayam

Archdiocese of Kottayam

The archeparchy of Kottayam belongs exclusively to the Knanaya community who are a separate group of Catholics within

Read more
Archdiocese of Dhaka

Archdiocese of Dhaka

The archdiocesan area of 26,788 sq. kilometres includes one of the country's eight divisions. It comprises the civil

Read more
Diocese of Bui Chu

Diocese of Bui Chu

In a land area of 1,637.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the whole Nam Dinh province comprising Nam

Read more
Diocese of Laohekou

Diocese of Laohekou

Xiangfan is the second largest city in Hubei province in central China. After the reshuffling of Hubei dioceses in

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.