News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India’s PM Modi makes bold move to stay in power

Implementation of a citizenship law excluding Muslims, passed in 2019, may polarize Hindu votes in national poll
Activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) hold placards and play traditional instruments during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati on Dec. 12, 2020.

Activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) hold placards and play traditional instruments during a protest against the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Guwahati on Dec. 12, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: March 12, 2024 11:34 AM GMT
Updated: March 12, 2024 12:03 PM GMT

Religion is set to be the prime emotive factor in India’s national election expected to be held between April and May this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already in campaign mode, seeking a third consecutive term with a bigger mandate for his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His government on March 11 announced the enforcement of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), more than four years after it was passed in parliament, ignoring criticism from opposition parties.

The law aims to give citizenship to "persecuted" religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who entered India before December 2014. It lists Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains as minorities, but conspicuously omits Muslims.

Hardly any religionists other than Hindus from neighboring nations take refuge in India.

Modi's government intends to give a "permanent address" to these persecuted Hindus from the three Muslim-dominated nations.

Critics of the law say it excludes Muslims who migrated to India, mainly from Bangladesh. There are some 1 million Bangladeshi Muslims, 90 percent of them living in Indian states bordering that country.

They will not be welcome in India and will be either deported or rendered stateless. Hence, Muslim groups and rights bodies have opposed the implementation of the law.

Massive protests were witnessed at the time of the CAA’s passing in December 2019 forcing the Modi government to delay formulating the rules for implementation.

Angry protests in the national capital New Delhi and sensitive border states like Assam leading to clashes between opponents and supporters of the law left hundreds injured.

Some supporters believe announcing its implementation ahead of the national election is “a political masterstroke.”

“It will help pro-Hindu and anti-Muslim polarization in sensitive states such as West Bengal bordering Bangladesh,” feels Ramakanto Shanyal, a political observer based in the eastern state.

But he warned that “it could also prove a double-edged sword” by reigniting violence during polls.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told UCA News that the move is “a ploy to polarize Hindus.”

“Otherwise, why did the Modi government take four years to enact the rules,” he asked.

Global rights groups have been critical of the law.

Human Rights Watch has called it “discriminatory” because religion is being made “a basis for granting citizenship” for the first time in India.

Pinarayi Vijayan, the communist chief minister of southern Kerala state said his government will not implement the law.

BJP leaders remained unfazed.

“It's a historic day...,” said Shantanu Thakur, a federal junior minister for ports, shipping and waterways in the Modi cabinet.

Thakur who is a leader from the Matua Hindu community and hails from West Bengal, said he was “more than happy” that the law was coming into force “in my lifetime.”

“Three generations from my community have suffered untold miseries and harassment as there was no law giving us adequate legal protection,” he said.

The Matua community is a backward Hindu caste, tracing their ancestry to Bangladesh.

They will celebrate March 11 as their “second independence day” since the CAA will benefit them.

The community, with an estimated population of three million, can be a determining factor in the elections in West Bengal. It can tilt the scales in some parliamentary constituencies.

Another federal junior minister for home affairs Nisith Pramanik told reporters that the law will help everyone who was “forced to leave their homes due to religious persecution” before 2014.

He, however, clarified that it was not aimed at “persecuting any single individual or group.”

The critics of the law “are misleading people,” he alleged.

Interestingly, doubts have been raised about the nationality of Pramanik, who represents the Cooch Behar parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.

Ripun Bora, a Congress parliamentarian, who raised the question, alleged that the minister is a Bangladeshi national.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah, a confidante of Modi, said the law aims to “give citizenship” and is not meant “to take away anyone's citizenship” in an oblique reference to apprehensions that Muslims will be harassed under the CAA.

Minority rights groups fear the law will not give Muslims the “same rights to citizenship” as members of other faiths.

This, according to them, undermines India’s secular constitution.

BJP leaders argue that Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are Muslim-majority countries, hence Muslim nationals from there cannot be treated as persecuted minorities.

The timing of the CAA’s implementation hints at Modi’s and the BJP’s hopes of making electoral gains in the northeastern region, particularly in West Bengal and Assam, where illegal Muslim migrants from Bangladesh have been a divisive issue for decades.

More than 10 percent of India’s 543 parliamentary constituencies are in West Bengal (42 seats) and Assam (14 seats).

Hindu groups in these border states have been campaigning against the inflow of Muslims from Bangladesh.

In the 2019 national election, the BJP won 18 seats in West Bengal and nine seats in Assam.

Modi told his party workers in West Bengal that they should try to win all 42 seats.

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP said his party may have to pay a political price for the latest move.

Most opposition to the citizenship law in 2019 came from Assam.

Still, Sarma said there can be “no doubt or second thought” about supporting the CAA.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Modi has made a bold decision to stay in power. He has brought religion into politics, much to the chagrin of the so-called secularists and human rights activists.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Aloysius Murwito of Agats , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Auxiliary Bishop Noel Saw Naw Aye of Yangon, Myanmar
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Ramirez Rapadas III of Iligan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Leopoldo Corpuz Jaucian of Bangued, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Philippine vice-president backs fugitive pastor
Philippine vice-president backs fugitive pastor
Hong Kong hosts Christian-Taoist talks
Hong Kong hosts Christian-Taoist talks
India’s PM Modi makes bold move to stay in power
India’s PM Modi makes bold move to stay in power
Indian priest, 10 others get bail after one month in jail
Indian priest, 10 others get bail after one month in jail
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.