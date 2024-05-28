News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India’s PM invites ridicule by claiming he is 'god sent'

Narendra Modi's critics say his ‘divinity’ is ‘purely political’ aimed at Indians who are religious
A woman stands on the balcony of a residential building with cut-outs of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu god Ram, in Ahmedabad on May 6.

A woman stands on the balcony of a residential building with cut-outs of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hindu god Ram, in Ahmedabad on May 6. (Photo: AFP)

Nirendra Dev, New Delhi
Published: May 28, 2024 11:38 AM GMT
Updated: May 28, 2024 11:42 AM GMT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement that he is "god sent” and that the energy he musters during his election campaign does not come from his “biological body,” has invited ridicule and strong reactions.

"After my mother passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that god had sent me,” he told a female television anchor during a boat ride on the Ganges river in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

“This energy could not be from my biological body but was bestowed upon me by God... whenever I do anything, I believe God is guiding me... I am nobody, I am just an instrument,” he added.

Opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said an average person saying this would be asked to “go see a psychiatrist.”

Congress chief spokesman Jairam Ramesh said Modi’s remarks reflect “an unprecedented level of delusion and arrogance.”

Some Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders tried defending the prime minister by calling him “the epitome of hard work and dedication.”

“He can work hard... He can address two rallies, participate in two road shows in the summer heat, and then return to Delhi and give full-scale TV interviews to senior journalists," said BJP leader Sanju Verma.

Modi's critics say his “divinity” is “purely political.” He is aware this would go down well during poll season.

"There is also an added significance to his sense of timing and venue," said rationalist Tushar Bhadra, who is based in Varanasi.

Political analyst Ashutosh Talukdar believes that India’s English media and their Western counterparts will be mistaken if they try interpreting what Modi said through a Christian idiom.

“Jesus is believed to be the son of God. Modi is nowhere saying so,” he said.

Talukdar stressed that the Indian prime minister was addressing his countrymen, who believe “everything happens as destined by God and humans are merely an instrument or excuse. So, whatever is happening, or whatever I [Modi] am doing, is God’s wish.”

Modi's extremely shrewd appeal is to encourage Indians to vote for his party and thus contribute to fulfilling God’s will.

A BJP leader in West Bengal, who did not want to be named, said comparing a leader with gods or goddesses was nothing new in India.

He reminded how Idris Ali, a parliamentarian from Trinamool Congress had compared his leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of learning.

After the creation of Bangladesh in the 1970s when India defeated the Pakistan army, the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was compared to Durga, the Hindu goddess known as a slayer of evil, by her political rival Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Vajpayee, a top leader of the pro-Hindu BJP, became prime minister in the 1990s.

Modi is continuing the tradition. “I am convinced that Parmatma [god] sent me for a mission. Once the mission is accomplished, my work will be done. He will not call me before that... This is why I have completely dedicated myself to god," the prime minister told another news channel.

Political analyst Vidyarthi Kumar said Modi understands the importance of religion in India, especially among Hindus.

“God and religion are dominant themes of the BJP’s politics,” Kumar explained.

Modi has “deliberately promoted Hinduism," and he led the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Jan 22.

The prime minister merely demonstrates that “I am nothing but an instrument” of the divine.

Ultimately, the real issue is whether his party and he will return to power for the third consecutive time.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
JOHN MASCARENHAS
MODI MUST BE HALLUCINATING THAT HE IS GOD SENT OR IS HE TRYING TO FOOL THE MILLIONS OF UNEDUCATED AND SOME DECEITFULLY EDUCATED, THAT HE IS THE RE-INCARNATION OF SOME GOD? IF SO, HE SHOULD EXPLAIN WHY HE COULD NOT CONTROL CORONA, COULD NOT ALLEVIATE POVERTY AND HUNGER IN INDIA, HAS TAKEN BRIBES IN THE FORM OF ELECTORAL BONDS, WAS THE MAN RESPONSIBLE FOR THE GUJARAT RIOTS AND LEFT HIS WIFE AFTER TAKING DOWRY. IF PEOPLE ARE SO STUPID AND DUMB, THEY DESERVE A CRIMINAL-CHOR LIKE MODI!
Reply
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop John Van Ngan Do of Xuan Loc, Vietnam
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Kornelius Sipayung of Medan , Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lawrence Pius Dorairaj of Dharmapuri , India
Read More...
Father
Former Bishop-Elect Joseph Shen Guo’an of Hankow/Hankou (Wuhan), China
Read More...
Latest News
Indian Church-run schools face action for charging excess fees
Indian Church-run schools face action for charging excess fees
India’s PM invites ridicule by claiming he is 'god sent'
India’s PM invites ridicule by claiming he is 'god sent'
The ‘Korean Jesus’ who loved Mongolian nomads
The ‘Korean Jesus’ who loved Mongolian nomads
Pope urges cooperation with Thai Buddhist monks
Pope urges cooperation with Thai Buddhist monks
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.