News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India's opposition slams govt inaction on ethnic violence

Rahul Gandhi's fiery address to the chamber was part of a no-confidence debate on the Manipur unrest festering for months

This combination of pictures shows India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi (left) speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on June 1, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018

This combination of pictures shows India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi (left) speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, on June 1, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaving 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

AFP, New Delhi

By AFP, New Delhi

Published: August 10, 2023 05:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 10, 2023 06:01 AM GMT

India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaction over deadly ethnic conflict in the country's northeast on Wednesday, in his first parliamentary speech since his defamation conviction was suspended.

Modi's administration is being forced this week to defend its conduct over months of violence in Manipur state that has killed more than 150 people.

Gandhi's fiery address to the chamber was part of a no-confidence debate demanding the government's resignation for letting the unrest fester for months.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"You are throwing kerosene in the whole country. You threw kerosene in Manipur, and lit a spark," Gandhi said, with cheers from supporters and jeers from rival lawmakers.

"You're set on burning the whole country. You are killing Mother India," he added.

Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is regularly accused by political opponents of fomenting divisions for electoral purposes, and India will hold general elections early next year.

The ruling BJP has a large majority in the 543-member lower house, and is expected to comfortably defeat the no-confidence vote, which it has dismissed as a headline-grabbing gimmick.

"India's army can bring in peace in one day but you're not using it," Gandhi told fellow lawmakers.

"If Modi doesn't listen to the voice of India, then whose voice does he listen to?"

Tens of thousands of additional soldiers have been rushed to the region to contain violence, and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across Manipur.

Modi confidant and India's powerful home minister Amit Shah told the parliament that Manipur had seen "a destructive dance of violence".

"No one can deny that. But your political moves on the issue are equally shameful," he said in a jab at the opposition.

'Broken' 

Government minister Smriti Irani refuted Gandhi's allegations, saying the BJP was always ready to discuss the Manipur issue in parliament.

"They ran away from the discussion, not us," Irani said.

"Rahul Gandhi said kerosene has been poured all over the country. And where all did you go to find the matchbox, Rahul Gandhi?" she added.

Gandhi, 53, the scion of India's premier political dynasty, was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court last week suspended his defamation conviction over comments criticizing Modi.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world's largest democracy.

Gandhi is the son, grandson and great-grandson of three former prime ministers, beginning with independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress was once India's dominant political force but Gandhi has led it to two landslide defeats against the BJP.

Shah, in his remarks, suggested that the no-confidence vote was yet another attempt to relaunch Gandhi's political career.

Gandhi and his allies are attempting to stitch together a grand coalition of opposition parties ahead of next year's national elections, in which Modi will seek a third successive term.

At least 152 people have been killed in Manipur since May, Shah told parliament, with armed clashes breaking out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

The state has fractured on ethnic lines, with rival militias setting up blockades to keep out members of the opposing community.

Gandhi accused the government of having "broken" Manipur "into two parts", but Irani insisted the state was "not divided".

Shah, meanwhile, maintained the flare-up was due to an influx of narcotics and thousands of tribal refugees fleeing a crackdown in neighboring military-ruled Myanmar.

"The sudden increase in [Kuki] population created insecurity within the Meitei community. Rumors began circulating... resulting in unrest. Thereafter, clashes erupted, leading to the current situation," he said.

The no-confidence debate is scheduled to conclude on Thursday after a speech by Modi, who has been criticized by his opponents for not commenting on the situation in Manipur.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan drops controversial minority rights bill Pakistan drops controversial minority rights bill
India's opposition slams govt inaction on ethnic violence India's opposition slams govt inaction on ethnic violence
'Oppenheimer' gives Catholics opportunity for peacemaking 'Oppenheimer' gives Catholics opportunity for peacemaking
WYD pilgrims showed faith can lead to peace, pope says WYD pilgrims showed faith can lead to peace, pope says
Acute humanitarian crisis in contested region of Caucasus Acute humanitarian crisis in contested region of Caucasus
Indonesian maid's torture points to discriminatory law Indonesian maid's torture points to discriminatory law
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Diocese of Caozhou (Heze)

Heze Diocese covers eight counties, a district, and a development area. The Diocese was separated from the

Read more
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Diocese of Chanda

Diocese of Chanda

Diocese of Chanda, the first Syro-Malabar diocese in North India, was established as part of a Latin-rite province even

Read more
Diocese of Tagum

Diocese of Tagum

In a land area of 8,129.8 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the entire civil Provinces of Davao del

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.