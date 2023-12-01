News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s most populous state tops in persecuting Christians

Police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested close to 400 Christians since enforcing an anti-conversion law three years ago

Christians participate in a prayer meeting at Kanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Christians participate in a prayer meeting at Kanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Facebook)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 01, 2023 10:50 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2023 11:35 AM GMT

Nearly 400 Christians have been arrested in a northern Indian state in the past three years since the imposition of a stringent law prohibiting religious conversions, say local Christian leaders.

Police in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, have registered 181 cases against Christians under the sweeping provisions of the law that prohibits change of religion “through force, allurement, fraud, or marriage.”

Among the 398 people arrested so far, a majority are Protestant pastors and followers of neo-Christian groups. Those jailed include 318 males and 80 females, besides a Catholic priest.

“This data is from Nov. 27, 2020, to Nov. 27, 2023,” a Church leader who did not want to be identified told UCA News.

Most of them are currently out on bail and only about 50 including Father Babu Francis, director of social work at the Allahabad diocese remain in jail.

The priest was arrested along with three other Catholics on Oct. 3 after a local leader of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused them of attempting to convert villagers in Allahabad district.

Uttar Pradesh is ruled by BJP, the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government has been headed by a Hindu monk-turned-politician Yogi Adityanath since 2017.

The draconian anti-conversion law was first enforced as an ordinance in 2020 and adopted by the state assembly the following year as the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act 2021.

The law, Christian leaders allege, has become a tool in the hands of hardline Hindu groups “to target and trap Christians.”

“Our people are being jailed on totally false cases of religious conversion,” said Minakshi Singh, general secretary of Unity in Compassion, an organization based in national capital New Delhi that is helping Christians seek bail.

“The very basis of this draconian anti-conversion law is against the basic tenets and spirit of the Indian constitution,” she told UCA News on Dec. 1.

The secular constitution grants freedom to every citizen “to follow and propagate a religion of one’s choice,” Singh added.

A C Michael, a former member of the Delhi State Minorities Commission based in the national capital, said the anti-conversion law went against the word and spirit of the constitution.

“The law makes it mandatory for anyone who wants to change his or her religion to seek permission from a designated government official. This is an illegal act, as religion is a personal matter,” he said.

Michael said Uttar Pradesh has seen the highest number of arrests of Christians among the 11 states, most of them ruled by the BJP, to have enacted anti-conversion laws.

The constitutional validity of these laws is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court, the top court of the country.

Christians make up 2.3 percent of India's 1.4 billion people, nearly 80 percent of whom are Hindus. In Uttar Pradesh, Christians are a mere 0.18 percent of the state’s over 200 million people.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop Religious leaders differ over appointment of Sri Lanka's top cop
S. Korean charity to support poor kids in Laos, Mongolia S. Korean charity to support poor kids in Laos, Mongolia
Thailand censured for deporting Myanmar refugees Thailand censured for deporting Myanmar refugees
Myanmar junta takes over Cathedral, forcing bishop, others to flee Myanmar junta takes over Cathedral, forcing bishop, others to flee
India’s most populous state tops in persecuting Christians India’s most populous state tops in persecuting Christians
China tells Tibetan job aspirants to denounce Dalai Lama China tells Tibetan job aspirants to denounce Dalai Lama
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hai Phong

Diocese of Hai Phong

In a land area of 9,079.1 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers whole of the coastal Hai Phong city,

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Diocese of Coimbatore

Diocese of Coimbatore

The diocesan territory stretches over 28,490 square kilometers and covers civil districts of Coimbatore and parts of

Read more
Diocese of Libmanan

Diocese of Libmanan

In a land area of 1,862.28 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the 1st district of Camarines

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthonya

Malaysian Church pays tribute to miraculous Saint Anthony

The Church of St. Anthony of Padua at Teluk Intan in Malaysia is a wonderful tribute to the wonder...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.