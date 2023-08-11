News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace

Christian leaders welcome PM's assurances in Parliament, hope they will be backed by actions to restore normalcy in troubled state

India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace

In this screen grab India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) is seen on a television screen as he addresses the lower house Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Aug. 10 in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against his government. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 11, 2023 12:40 PM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2023 12:42 PM GMT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on the deadly sectarian violence engulfing northeastern Manipur state for more than three months.

Speaking in Parliament on Aug. 10, Modi assured the people of the country that “peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence.”

The prime minister spoke for more than two hours during a no-confidence debate demanding his government’s resignation for letting the unrest fester for months.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The opposition parties alleged Modi refused to speak on the sectarian violence, which mostly targeted the tribal Kuki Christians in the hilly state.

The violence resulted in the burning down of hundreds of houses and churches, and displacing thousands of people. The violent mobs raped several women and at killed some 190 people, reports say.  

The opposition MPs walked out of the parliament when Modi did not mention Manipur for more than an hour and a half after he began the speech.

“Serious crime against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable. The central [federal] and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure the strictest punishment to those guilty,” Modi later said. 

He also tried to assure the women of Manipur that their safety and honor will be protected.

“I want to tell the women of Manipur that the country stands with them. This Parliament is with them," Modi said.

The prime minister and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been accused by their political opponents of fomenting divisions in Manipur and other states for electoral purposes.

India will hold general elections early next year

The no-confidence motion was defeated as the ruling BJP has a majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha or lower house of Parliament. The BJP members dismissed the opposition's efforts to corner Modi on the issue of Manipur as a headline-grabbing gimmick.

Father Varghese Velikakkam, vicar general and spokesperson of the Imphal archdiocese, welcomed Modi's promises.

“No doubt, it is a great gesture from our prime minister,” he said hoping peace will be restored soon in the troubled state.

“It is true that the PM has promised justice to the people of Manipur but the ground reality is different,” Velikakkam told UCA News on Aug. 11.

“Finally, our prime minister spoke on Manipur in parliament. But, I wish he had taken some serious actions on the ground to prove that his words are not mere words,” said A C Michael, a Christian leader based in the national capital New Delhi.

Parliamentarians since Aug. 8 discussed in detail the unprecedented violence in Manipur. Two tribal Christian women were paraded naked and the youngest of them was gang-raped on May 4. 

The violence has also damaged Hindu temples in the state, which is ruled by Modi’s pro-Hindu party.

Modi, seeking a third consecutive term in office at next year’s general elections, however, set aside more time to highlight the achievements of his government and attacked the Congress party, which moved the non-confidence motion.

Modi also defended N Biren Singh, the BJP’s chief minister of Manipur, who is accused of inaction and failing to restore peace in the state.

“He [Modi] and his government only want to remain in power by dividing people on the basis of religion. It is high time for the people of India to take note of this hard fact and vote them out in next year’s general elections,” Michael, a former member of the Delhi state minority commission, told UCA News on Aug. 11.

Among the 3.2 million people in Manipur, 53 percent are Hindus, mostly Meiteis, and Christians form 41 percent, most of them Kuki tribals. 

The violence broke out after the predominantly-Christian tribal communities opposed a Manipur High Court order for granting tribal status to the influential Meitei community, which could have enabled it to claim the benefits of India’s affirmative action program.

The indigenous Christians, who mainly stay in the hilly regions, fear the tribal status will allow Meitei Hindus to buy lands in tribal areas. 

Most parts of the state remain inaccessible due to mob violence and inhabitants are facing severe shortage of food and medicines, media reports say.

comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
CHHOTEBHAI
Absolutely naive to trust Modi
Reply

Latest News

India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace
China to further clamp down on religions: rights group China to further clamp down on religions: rights group
HK Church worker among 10 arrested for 'collusion' HK Church worker among 10 arrested for 'collusion'
The oceans are heating up and humans need to act The oceans are heating up and humans need to act
Declining vocations, finances challenge Vietnamese nuns Declining vocations, finances challenge Vietnamese nuns
First step towards better church-state ties in Vietnam First step towards better church-state ties in Vietnam
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Shuoxian

Diocese of Shuoxian

In a land area of approximately 10,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Diocese of Dumka

Diocese of Dumka

In a land area of 14,356 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Sahibganj, Pakur, Jamtara, Deoghar (excluding

Read more
Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga

Diocese of Sibolga is located in North Sumatera province, western Indonesia. However, it is not the only diocese in

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaotong

In a land area of approximately 23,021 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level city of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.