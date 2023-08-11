India’s Modi breaks his silence on Manipur, promises peace

Christian leaders welcome PM's assurances in Parliament, hope they will be backed by actions to restore normalcy in troubled state

In this screen grab India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) is seen on a television screen as he addresses the lower house Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Aug. 10 in response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against his government. (Photo: AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally broken his silence on the deadly sectarian violence engulfing northeastern Manipur state for more than three months.

Speaking in Parliament on Aug. 10, Modi assured the people of the country that “peace will be restored and Manipur will move ahead with new self-confidence.”

The prime minister spoke for more than two hours during a no-confidence debate demanding his government’s resignation for letting the unrest fester for months.

The opposition parties alleged Modi refused to speak on the sectarian violence, which mostly targeted the tribal Kuki Christians in the hilly state.

The violence resulted in the burning down of hundreds of houses and churches, and displacing thousands of people. The violent mobs raped several women and at killed some 190 people, reports say.

The opposition MPs walked out of the parliament when Modi did not mention Manipur for more than an hour and a half after he began the speech.

“Serious crime against women took place in Manipur and it is unforgivable. The central [federal] and state governments are making all possible efforts to ensure the strictest punishment to those guilty,” Modi later said.

He also tried to assure the women of Manipur that their safety and honor will be protected.

“I want to tell the women of Manipur that the country stands with them. This Parliament is with them," Modi said.

The prime minister and his pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been accused by their political opponents of fomenting divisions in Manipur and other states for electoral purposes.

India will hold general elections early next year

The no-confidence motion was defeated as the ruling BJP has a majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha or lower house of Parliament. The BJP members dismissed the opposition's efforts to corner Modi on the issue of Manipur as a headline-grabbing gimmick.

Father Varghese Velikakkam, vicar general and spokesperson of the Imphal archdiocese, welcomed Modi's promises.

“No doubt, it is a great gesture from our prime minister,” he said hoping peace will be restored soon in the troubled state.

“It is true that the PM has promised justice to the people of Manipur but the ground reality is different,” Velikakkam told UCA News on Aug. 11.

“Finally, our prime minister spoke on Manipur in parliament. But, I wish he had taken some serious actions on the ground to prove that his words are not mere words,” said A C Michael, a Christian leader based in the national capital New Delhi.

Parliamentarians since Aug. 8 discussed in detail the unprecedented violence in Manipur. Two tribal Christian women were paraded naked and the youngest of them was gang-raped on May 4.

The violence has also damaged Hindu temples in the state, which is ruled by Modi’s pro-Hindu party.

Modi, seeking a third consecutive term in office at next year’s general elections, however, set aside more time to highlight the achievements of his government and attacked the Congress party, which moved the non-confidence motion.

Modi also defended N Biren Singh, the BJP’s chief minister of Manipur, who is accused of inaction and failing to restore peace in the state.

“He [Modi] and his government only want to remain in power by dividing people on the basis of religion. It is high time for the people of India to take note of this hard fact and vote them out in next year’s general elections,” Michael, a former member of the Delhi state minority commission, told UCA News on Aug. 11.

Among the 3.2 million people in Manipur, 53 percent are Hindus, mostly Meiteis, and Christians form 41 percent, most of them Kuki tribals.

The violence broke out after the predominantly-Christian tribal communities opposed a Manipur High Court order for granting tribal status to the influential Meitei community, which could have enabled it to claim the benefits of India’s affirmative action program.

The indigenous Christians, who mainly stay in the hilly regions, fear the tribal status will allow Meitei Hindus to buy lands in tribal areas.

Most parts of the state remain inaccessible due to mob violence and inhabitants are facing severe shortage of food and medicines, media reports say.

