News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India's Manipur state releases riot victims' bodies

Funerals of mostly Christian tribal people were delayed because of opposition from Meitei Hindus

India's Manipur state releases riot victims' bodies

Relatives sitting on the back of vehicles mourn next to the coffin of their loved ones during the funeral for 13 people killed in a gunfight between armed groups in India's Northeastern Manipur state, at Andro Khanarok, Imphal East, on December 5, 2023, amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 15, 2023 10:37 AM GMT

Updated: December 15, 2023 10:40 AM GMT

The government in strife-torn Manipur state has released the bodies of 64 victims of ethnic violence, mostly Christians, eight months after riots broke out in India's northeastern region. 

Authorities airlifted 60 bodies of indigenous Kukis preserved in two morgues in the state capital Imphal on Dec. 14. The bodies were taken to the tribal-dominated Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts and given to families to help them conduct last rites. 

Two helicopters made several forays to transport the bodies from the state capital Imphal to the Kuki-dominated districts as authorities feared transporting them by road could fuel ongoing tensions and sporadic violence in the area, a local Church leader said.

Four other bodies released were of Meiteis, from the majority Hindu community, kept in a hospital mortuary in Churachandpur district. Their bodies were taken to Imphal, and given to family members for cremation.

The government action followed a direction from India’s Supreme Court to dispose of 175 bodies preserved in mortuaries, all victims of the ethnic violence.

The court was hearing multiple petitions filed by indigenous people. The petitioners told the court on Nov. 28 that the government refused to release the bodies and it prevented them from performing the last rites for their dead,  they said.

"Bodies were kept in mortuaries for months following disputes over burial grounds"

The state government also informed the court that some bodies were unidentified and unclaimed. The court directed the state to dispose of such bodies “in a dignified way.”

As funeral burial rites for 19 Kuki Christians were scheduled for Dec. 15 in Kangpokpi district, a powerful tribal group — the Committee on Tribal Unity — called for a total shutdown in the district purportedly to help the funerals go ahead peacefully.

The funeral dates for 41 bodies in Churachandpur have not yet been announced, local sources said.

The bodies were kept in mortuaries for months following disputes over burial grounds between the warring groups — the Christian-majority Kukui tribal people and the Hindu-majority Meitei people.

The Meiteis opposed Kukis burying their dead bodies in the Imphal area, leading to tension and litigation. 

“We do not have any clear details where the bodies will be buried as in many cases their churches have been destroyed,” a Church leader told UCA News on Dec. 15.

"Violence escalated and continued for more than three months"

The violence broke out on May 3 between Kuki and Meitei people over a demand seeking tribal status for the Meitei people.

This status helps them avail of government social welfare benefits meant for tribal people such as reservation of seats in government jobs and educational institutions.

Violence escalated and continued for more than three months, officially claiming 175 lives. Unofficial estimates say at least 200 people, mostly Kuki Christians, have been killed and over 50,000 have been displaced.

Thousands of Kuki people continue living in state-run relief camps as their homes were burnt down.

They also fear existing tensions could escalate if they try to go back to their villages and rebuild the homes, the Church leader said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Six jailed Christians freed ahead of Christmas in India Six jailed Christians freed ahead of Christmas in India
People of the lie People of the lie
President invites Pope Francis to visit Vietnam President invites Pope Francis to visit Vietnam
Christian growth stagnated in China, says survey Christian growth stagnated in China, says survey
Catholics welcome exit of Eastern Church’s leaders in southern India Catholics welcome exit of Eastern Church’s leaders in southern India
India's Manipur state releases riot victims' bodies India's Manipur state releases riot victims' bodies
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Sambalpur

Diocese of Sambalpur

The diocese is in the central western part of Orissa state in eastern India. It has an area of 9, 675 square

Read more
Archdiocese of Hohhot

Archdiocese of Hohhot

In a land area of approximately 17,224 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Tandag

Diocese of Tandag

In a land area of 4,552.2 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Surigao del Sur.

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritagea

Vietnamese Cathedral bears testimony to history and heritage

St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi is a French colonial-era landmark and one of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.