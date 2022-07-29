India's Latin-rite Catholics conclude national synod

Council discusses national synthesis to serve as a roadmap for the Church in India in the next decade

India’s Latin-rite Catholic bishops’ council held its synodal consultation from July 26-28 in Bengaluru, state capital of Karnataka. (Photo supplied)

India’s Latin-rite Catholics concluded their national synod to finalize its synthesis for the 2021-23 synod.

“The three-day synthesis of the synodal consultation from July 26-28 was held at Paalanaa Bhavana, Bengaluru, the state capital of Karnataka, with the participation of 60 delegates from all over the country,” Father Stephen Alathara, deputy secretary-general of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), said in a press statement.

It said the deliberation brought the curtain down on July 28 with the solemn Eucharistic celebration with Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay and other archbishops as concelebrants.

The national synod involving 15 bishops, 12 priests, 10 religious and 27 lay leaders from different dioceses across the country presented a one-page report.

Every presentation was discussed at length and the suggestions offered by the house were taken into consideration. However, the details of the draft have not yet been published.

Cardinal-elect Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman in his opening remarks recalled how Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King had dreams of a better tomorrow just as Jesus Christ carried on his mission.

"In order to journey with the Church in her mission, we need to foster communion within and without"

“Today’s gospel speaks to us of the dream of Jesus for his disciples, for us. This dream of Jesus for his disciples has two facets: communion and mission. In order to journey with the Church in her mission, we need to foster communion within and without,” said the prelate.

The CCBI press statement said that this national synthesis will thus effectively serve as a roadmap for the Church in India in the next decade.

“As the first national phase of the Synod for a Synodal Church is brought to a conclusion, it is hoped that this national synod will be an occasion for the Latin Church in India to discern new ecclesial pathways and adopt creative pastoral approaches that will help her to be a genuinely authentic synodal church,” the statement said.

This will result in promoting greater ecclesial communion, participation and mission: the three aspects of the 2021-23 synod.

“It’s the dream of the Holy Father Pope Francis to promote a synodal church in every aspect in order to make her more relevant to our times,” the statement said.

The Catholic Church in India comprises the Latin rite and two Oriental rites — Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara.

The Latin rite follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missioners in the 15th century, while the two Oriental rites, both based in Kerala, follow Syrian Church traditions and trace their origins to St. Thomas the Apostle.

Meanwhile, the theme for the Synod of Bishops is “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.”

The synod is a two-year process of listening and dialogue that began in Rome on Oct. 9-10, 2021 with each individual diocese and church celebrating the following week on Oct. 17.

The Synod on Synodality process will conclude in 2023.

Latest News