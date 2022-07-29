News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India's Latin-rite Catholics conclude national synod

Council discusses national synthesis to serve as a roadmap for the Church in India in the next decade

India's Latin-rite Catholics conclude national synod

India’s Latin-rite Catholic bishops’ council held its synodal consultation from July 26-28 in Bengaluru, state capital of Karnataka. (Photo supplied)

Bijay Kumar, New Delhi

By Bijay Kumar, New Delhi

Published: July 29, 2022 04:48 AM GMT

Updated: July 29, 2022 09:05 AM GMT

India’s Latin-rite Catholics concluded their national synod to finalize its synthesis for the 2021-23 synod.

“The three-day synthesis of the synodal consultation from July 26-28 was held at Paalanaa Bhavana, Bengaluru, the state capital of Karnataka, with the participation of 60 delegates from all over the country,” Father Stephen Alathara, deputy secretary-general of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), said in a press statement.

It said the deliberation brought the curtain down on July 28 with the solemn Eucharistic celebration with Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Bombay and other archbishops as concelebrants.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The national synod involving 15 bishops, 12 priests, 10 religious and 27 lay leaders from different dioceses across the country presented a one-page report.

Every presentation was discussed at length and the suggestions offered by the house were taken into consideration. However, the details of the draft have not yet been published.

Cardinal-elect Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman in his opening remarks recalled how Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King had dreams of a better tomorrow just as Jesus Christ carried on his mission.

"In order to journey with the Church in her mission, we need to foster communion within and without"

“Today’s gospel speaks to us of the dream of Jesus for his disciples, for us. This dream of Jesus for his disciples has two facets: communion and mission. In order to journey with the Church in her mission, we need to foster communion within and without,” said the prelate.

The CCBI press statement said that this national synthesis will thus effectively serve as a roadmap for the Church in India in the next decade.

“As the first national phase of the Synod for a Synodal Church is brought to a conclusion, it is hoped that this national synod will be an occasion for the Latin Church in India to discern new ecclesial pathways and adopt creative pastoral approaches that will help her to be a genuinely authentic synodal church,” the statement said.

This will result in promoting greater ecclesial communion, participation and mission: the three aspects of the 2021-23 synod.

“It’s the dream of the Holy Father Pope Francis to promote a synodal church in every aspect in order to make her more relevant to our times,” the statement said.

The Catholic Church in India comprises the Latin rite and two Oriental rites — Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara.

The Latin rite follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missioners in the 15th century, while the two Oriental rites, both based in Kerala, follow Syrian Church traditions and trace their origins to St. Thomas the Apostle.

Meanwhile, the theme for the Synod of Bishops is “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission.”

The synod is a two-year process of listening and dialogue that began in Rome on Oct. 9-10, 2021 with each individual diocese and church celebrating the following week on Oct. 17.

The Synod on Synodality process will conclude in 2023. 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipino Jesuits praise slain guard in university shooting Filipino Jesuits praise slain guard in university shooting
Aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines Aftershocks shake earthquake-hit northern Philippines
Abe murder spotlights Unification Church in Japan Abe murder spotlights Unification Church in Japan
US pro-lifers rally to ban abortions in Indianapolis US pro-lifers rally to ban abortions in Indianapolis
Canadian protesters question 'Doctrine of Discovery' Canadian protesters question 'Doctrine of Discovery'
India's Latin-rite Catholics conclude national synod India's Latin-rite Catholics conclude national synod
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Popes apology to Canadian Aboriginals gets mixed reaction

Pope’s apology to Canadian Aboriginals gets mixed reaction

While many Indigenous Canadians appreciated the sincerity of Francis’ plea for forgiveness, others feel his words did not go far enough

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.