India’s Latin Church to launch Catholic Connect App

The unique identification number will enable members to access Church services and foster connectivity

Participants pose for a photo session during the seminar for diocesan administrators in Goa on Jan. 23. (Photo: CCBI website)

The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI), one of the three denominations in the Indian Church, has decided to allot a unique identification number to its followers.

The initiative, Catholic Connect App, aims at generating a distinctive identification number for Latin Catholics, Father Stephen Alathara, deputy secretary general of the CCBI, told a seminar of diocesan administrators in the western state of Goa on Jan. 23.

The unique identification number will serve the dual purpose of enabling members to access Church services and foster connectivity with different parishes and CCBI’s 132 dioceses, Father Alathara said.

The App will be launched on Jan. 30 in Bangalore, the capital of southern Karnataka state, by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, president of the CCBI.

“It is optional,” the priest added and said that it will help migrant Catholic workers and students to connect with the Church in case of emergency.

The digital move is aimed at improving administrative processes within the Church.

“We welcome this step which can benefit migrant brothers and sisters,” said Father Jaison Vadassery, secretary of the CCBI Commission for Migrants.

The other two denominations – Syro Malabar and Syro-Malankara Churches – already have a similar program to help their migrant workers and students, Father Vadassery noted.

The Indian government enacted the Aadhaar Act in 2016 to issue unique identification numbers, named "Aadhaar" (support), to all residents of India.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India on behalf of the government of India. It serves as proof of identity and address anywhere in the country.

“The initiative is the need of the hour,” the priest added.

It will help migrant workers and students not only in India but also abroad, Father Vadassery said.

The CCBI follows the Roman liturgy introduced by European missionaries in the 15th century, while its two oriental counterparts follow Syrian traditions and trace their origins to St. Thomas the Apostle.

