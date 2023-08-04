India’s land grab under the guise of conservation

New forest law smacks of the colonial concept of eminent domain, a disaster for tribal people and the environment

Tribals of the Aarey forest region in western India protest against the state government and demand the protection of their land in Mumbai on Feb 6, 2023. (Photo: AFP)

The Lok Sabha, or the lower house of India's Parliament, on July 26 passed the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill with little discussion and debate, ignoring protests from the opposition.

It is not yet a full-fledged law until passed by the upper house and President Droupadi Murmu signs her consent to it. But those steps are considered a mere formality now as the coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has the needed majority in both houses.

The implications of this new law for socially poor tribal people deserve our consideration.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

The forest map of India overlaps with the map of tribal habitations because tribals are there, where the forests are. And, they are found in most Indian states.

India’s tribal people, also known as indigenous, aboriginals, and Adivasis (first inhabitants), are one of the most marginated sections of Indian society and cover some 7 percent of its 1.4 billion population.

There is a general agreement that the tribals have the right to forest land where they have been living for centuries. Their customary laws and culture are also linked to the forest. However, they own no forest as most of the forest land has been brought under state ownership over the years.

History of forests laws in India

The Indian Forest Act of 1927 enabled the British colonial powers to claim ownership over forest lands to safeguard their commercial interest of ensuring a regular timber supply. It was done under the concept of eminent domain — the state’s power to take over private property without the owner’s consent to meet the public interest.

This was disastrous for the tribal people. Three decades after India gained independence, with the 1980 Forest Conservation Act, the government tried to remedy the situation. The law said India needs to preserve 33 percent of its land area as forest.

However, the National Forest Policy of 1988 desired liberalization. It led to granting of forest land for industry and mining without the consent of the local tribal people.

Later in 2009, the Forest Survey of India defined forests into three different categories such as unprotected, protected and reserved forests. The protected and reserved forests together cover close to 80 percent of India’s forest area, and human habitation was banned in reserve forests. It adversely affected tribal people, who had to leave their habitat to make way for sanctuaries and national parks.

However, in 1996 the government declared some areas as “scheduled areas” for tribal people. It granted tribal communities self-governing powers to enjoy in these areas by using their traditional decision-making processes. It also allowed them to benefit from the natural resources of the forest areas where they’ve lived for generations.

Further, in 2006, the government passed another law — The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act — to ensure the basic rights of tribal people and to recognize their right to “protect, regenerate or conserve or manage” their community’s forest.

But nothing substantially changed on the ground for the tribal people, who have lost their livelihood and habitation.

What’s the new law really about?

The government claims the law aims to secure a quick response to natural hazards in the forest, better management of forests for improved productivity and flow of ecosystem goods, and services to mitigate the impact of climate change and conservation of forests.

The law allows setting up activities like zoos and safaris, resorts, and ecotourism in the forest areas, with an aim to sensitize people about the importance of protection and conservation of forest land and wildlife. Such activities will add to the income of local communities, and push them to the mainstream of development, it further claimed.

However, many fear the new law could reduce the government’s forest department to a mute spectator to diversion of the forest land, which can be bought by corporate bodies or private individuals. In fact, the principle focus of the law appears to facilitate the diversion of forest land to private businesses.

Nothing in the law relates either to the conservation or regeneration of forests other than merely stating those words in its title. The law speaks about building forests by planting trees. However, plantations cannot be passed as forests. Such a move will only result in the nation losing natural forests for plantations.

Officially, forests cover 24.65 percent of India’s land area but in fact, only 12.37 percent remains intact natural forests. One can imagine how further diminishing of forest cover will impact the environment, adding to climate change.

The new law refers to no other laws relevant to forests. It is silent about the 2006 law that ascertained the rights of tribal people, as well as the 2002 Biological Diversity Act which, among other things, sought a mechanism for sharing of benefits that comes out of the use of traditional biological resources and knowledge.

The new law gives carte blanche to divert forest lands without paying any recognition to the efforts that might have been put in by communities in protecting and regenerating these forest areas.

Conclusion

The state and the corporates are in collusion and have been using dubious legal measures to divert forest lands that are rich in minerals. Such laws bearing deceitful titles are not uncommon in India and one example is the Freedom of Religion Act, which in reality is a law that curbs an individual's freedom to accept a religion of choice.

The new law also overrides the right to self-rule of tribal communities with reference to natural resources. The Kuki-Naga forested hills of Manipur in northeast India have precious mineral deposits. The ongoing Kuki-Naga-Meitei conflict is attributed, among other things, to an organized attempt to displace people and capture the precious hills.

Mining and industry are needed for development and employment. However, that should not destroy the environment and marginalize tribal people. And, at no time a democratic state should help the corporate to exploit its people and their resources.

After nearly a century of forest laws, the new law still smacks of the colonial concept of eminent domain, which will have a disastrous impact on tribal people and the environment.

* Jesuit Father Lancy Lobo, a social scientist, runs the Centre for Culture and Development based in Gujarat, India. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Latest News