News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India's hardline Hindus oppose construction of church

Despite withdrawal of state anti-conversion law, pro-Hindu groups remain active in southern Karnataka state

Congress supporters celebrate the party's victory in the state legislative assembly election in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on May 13. The secular party withdrew the stringent anti-conversion law adopted by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, but hardline groups continue to target minority communities including Christians

Congress supporters celebrate the party's victory in the state legislative assembly election in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on May 13. The secular party withdrew the stringent anti-conversion law adopted by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, but hardline groups continue to target minority communities including Christians. (Photo: AFP)

Bijay Kumar Minj

By Bijay Kumar Minj

Published: August 09, 2023 10:30 AM GMT

Updated: August 09, 2023 11:40 AM GMT

Hardline Hindu groups have opposed the construction of a Protestant church in southern Indian Karnataka, a month after the state withdrew a draconian anti-conversion law in June.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) and Bajrang Dal (Brigade of Lord Hanuman) on Aug. 6 opposed the church coming up at Lokavalli village in Chikkamagaluru district, claiming there were no Christian families in the village.

They also alleged that the church was coming up on a residential plot.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“We came to know about the incident through local news channels. There are few Christian families in the locality,” Father Faustine Lucas Lobo, spokesperson of the Karnataka Catholic Bishops’ Council, told UCA News on Aug. 9.

“It is just that some groups want to disturb the communal harmony. So, they are opposing the building of the church. It is a publicity stunt,” Father Lobo added.

A complaint filed by members of the hardline groups at the Mudigere police station said the church is not needed as the village does not have many Christian families.

Members of the local village council visited the spot where the church was being constructed to check if it was coming up on a residential plot.

The pro-Hindu outfits alleged that there was an increase in the number of people converting to Christianity in the Chikkamagaluru district.

Father Lobo said that the hardline groups have to produce evidence to prove that there was an increase in conversion activities in the locality.

“As far as the construction of the church is concerned, the Hindu groups have nothing to do with it as it is our constitutional right,” the priest said.

The state government, which is now led by a secular Congress party, rolled back the controversial anti-conversion law in June. 

This was done after Congress came back to power in the southern state in May by defeating the previous pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the state legislative assembly in September 2022 when the BJP ruled the state.

The sweeping law prohibits forced religious conversions through misrepresentation, coercion, allurement, fraud, or the promise of marriage. 

The law proposed imprisonment of up to five years and a penalty of Rs 25,000 (US$301) for forced conversion. 

The pro-Hindu party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that there were several "forced" conversions happening in the state, especially targeting young women.  

The first case under the anti-conversion law was filed in October 2022 against a 24-year-old Muslim man for allegedly converting a woman under the pretext of marrying her. 

The controversial law was opposed by Christians and Muslims who make up 2 percent and 13 percent respectively of Karnataka’s 64 million people. 

The Congress party had promised to roll back the law if it comes to power.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in Karnataka state has opposed the anti-conversion law and is also one of the petitioners seeking directions from the Supreme Court,  the top court in India, to end the persecution of Christians across the country.

Eleven provincial states, most of them ruled by the BJP, have enacted anti-conversion laws criminalizing religious conversion through allurement, force, and coercion.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition challenging the constitutionality of anti-conversion laws around the country.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan’s atomic bomb survivors battle for state recognition Japan’s atomic bomb survivors battle for state recognition
China's plan to resume cross demolitions worries Christians China's plan to resume cross demolitions worries Christians
India's hardline Hindus oppose construction of church India's hardline Hindus oppose construction of church
Viet president meets bishops, strengthens ties Viet president meets bishops, strengthens ties
33 dead, 18 missing after record Beijing rains 33 dead, 18 missing after record Beijing rains
Recent Papal Legal Thought: The Doctrinal/Pastoral Axis Recent Papal Legal Thought: The Doctrinal/Pastoral Axis
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Suwon

Diocese of Suwon

With a land area of 5,565 square kilometers, the Suwon diocesan territory includes cities such as Ansan (part),

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay

In a land area of 6,413.30 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the towns in northern part of Palawan

Read more
Diocese of Saitama

Diocese of Saitama

In a land area of 22,634 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Saitama, Tochigi, Gunma and Ibaraki

Read more
Archdiocese of Samarinda

Archdiocese of Samarinda

In a land area of 211,440 square kilometers, the archdiocese of Samarinda is located in eastern part of Kalimantan,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.