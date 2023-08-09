India's hardline Hindus oppose construction of church

Despite withdrawal of state anti-conversion law, pro-Hindu groups remain active in southern Karnataka state

Congress supporters celebrate the party's victory in the state legislative assembly election in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on May 13. The secular party withdrew the stringent anti-conversion law adopted by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party in the state, but hardline groups continue to target minority communities including Christians. (Photo: AFP)

Hardline Hindu groups have opposed the construction of a Protestant church in southern Indian Karnataka, a month after the state withdrew a draconian anti-conversion law in June.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) and Bajrang Dal (Brigade of Lord Hanuman) on Aug. 6 opposed the church coming up at Lokavalli village in Chikkamagaluru district, claiming there were no Christian families in the village.

They also alleged that the church was coming up on a residential plot.

“We came to know about the incident through local news channels. There are few Christian families in the locality,” Father Faustine Lucas Lobo, spokesperson of the Karnataka Catholic Bishops’ Council, told UCA News on Aug. 9.

“It is just that some groups want to disturb the communal harmony. So, they are opposing the building of the church. It is a publicity stunt,” Father Lobo added.

A complaint filed by members of the hardline groups at the Mudigere police station said the church is not needed as the village does not have many Christian families.

Members of the local village council visited the spot where the church was being constructed to check if it was coming up on a residential plot.

The pro-Hindu outfits alleged that there was an increase in the number of people converting to Christianity in the Chikkamagaluru district.

Father Lobo said that the hardline groups have to produce evidence to prove that there was an increase in conversion activities in the locality.

“As far as the construction of the church is concerned, the Hindu groups have nothing to do with it as it is our constitutional right,” the priest said.

The state government, which is now led by a secular Congress party, rolled back the controversial anti-conversion law in June.

This was done after Congress came back to power in the southern state in May by defeating the previous pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the state legislative assembly in September 2022 when the BJP ruled the state.

The sweeping law prohibits forced religious conversions through misrepresentation, coercion, allurement, fraud, or the promise of marriage.

The law proposed imprisonment of up to five years and a penalty of Rs 25,000 (US$301) for forced conversion.

The pro-Hindu party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that there were several "forced" conversions happening in the state, especially targeting young women.

The first case under the anti-conversion law was filed in October 2022 against a 24-year-old Muslim man for allegedly converting a woman under the pretext of marrying her.

The controversial law was opposed by Christians and Muslims who make up 2 percent and 13 percent respectively of Karnataka’s 64 million people.

The Congress party had promised to roll back the law if it comes to power.

Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore in Karnataka state has opposed the anti-conversion law and is also one of the petitioners seeking directions from the Supreme Court, the top court in India, to end the persecution of Christians across the country.

Eleven provincial states, most of them ruled by the BJP, have enacted anti-conversion laws criminalizing religious conversion through allurement, force, and coercion.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition challenging the constitutionality of anti-conversion laws around the country.

