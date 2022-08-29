India's first Dalit cardinal has his mission cut out

Dalit Christians have been agitating for seven decades for their rights as citizens and as Christians

India's first Dalit Cardinal Anthony Poola is seen here offering the Holy Eucharist as the archbishop of Hyderabad during the evening mass of the Lord's Supper of Maundy Thursday, at Saint Joseph Cathedral in Hyderabad on April 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

India has just elected a tribal woman as the republic’s president. And this week, it will see its first Cardinal from a group that was, till 1947, considered untouchable — whose very shadow would pollute upper caste men and women, in any religion, Christianity too.

The practice of untouchability is now a crime under the law, but its parent, caste, is still practiced by politicians, bureaucrats, teachers, and judges.

The untouchables were called Harijans, people of god, till they told Mahatma Gandhi the name was patronizing. The Constitution of India gave them a sanitized, and inhumanly cold title of Scheduled Castes, because their names figured in one of the many schedules of the 1950 statutes which listed peoples groups deserving of affirmative action because of the civilizational persecution during 3,000 years of Sanatan or eternal supremacist laws.

They prefer to call themselves Dalit, the broken people, now seeking their place in the sun as citizens, but still resented in real life. Their women are raped, their youth killed if they ride a motorcycle, curl up their mustache, or dare woo their bride riding on a horse.

It does not matter if they are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, or Muslim.

Technically, under current Indian law, one cannot be a Dalit (Scheduled Caste) and a Christian at the same time. One must choose to be affiliated with a religious minority, Christian, or stay a “low caste” if one seeks anything from the state or the law.

"This little bit of cultural anthropology and constitutional law needs to be read before one decides how deliriously happy one should be"

The matter is before the Supreme Court and it does not seem a judgment will come soon.

This little bit of cultural anthropology and constitutional law needs to be read before one decides how deliriously happy one should be when Telugu-speaking Archbishop Anthony Poola of Hyderabad receives the Red Hat from Pope Francis in the consistory at the Vatican to become “the first Dalit Cardinal in history.”

Long before President Murmu and Cardinal Poola, there was India’s first Indigenous or tribal Cardinal, Telesphore Toppo, currently very ill in his diocese of Ranchi.

He remains a father figure to the entire indigenous community, some eight percent of the Indian population irrespective of the faith they practice, their native worship of nature, the more organized Sarna religion, the Sanatan Hinduism in which they have been gang-pressed by a sleight of hand in the census laws, or Christianity brought to their lands by Jesuits, Anglicans, and Baptists over the last two hundred years.

Church historians and analysts will tell you that Cardinal Toppo was a fine man, brave as he ventured into a burning Kandhamal district in Orissa this week in 2008 when his fellow faithful were massacred in independent India’s most massive pogrom against the Christian community.

But apart from the tokenism of his rank as the first of his people to become a voter in a Papal election, it is a moot question if the beloved cleric could do anything really concrete in negotiations with the state, or in discussions within the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI).

The state, under the very communal leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is trying its best, using agent provocateurs in the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtra Swayamsevak Sangh, to see that tribal Christians lose their rights over land, minerals, and constitutional assistance by way of scholarships and jobs because they now profess an alien faith. The threat is real and present.

"Caste is a reality in religions in India and the Catholic and Protestant churches are no exception to the rule"

Within the Church, the tribal church remains cocooned, and therefore unheard. Its cries are its own, without an echo in the rest of the Latin Church spanning India, and totally unknown in the regimes of the two Oriental Synods headquartered in Kerala.

One litmus test would be the fact that there is almost no tribal bishop outside the tribal belt in central India. Most of the prelates are from the Konkan and Malabar coasts, from Kerala, Mangalore, Goa and Bombay.

Pope Francis has broken the mold and shattered the steel ceiling for Dalit Catholics by choosing Anthony Poola as a cardinal, but many will say he has acted eight years too late in his own reign.

Caste is a reality in religions in India and the Catholic and Protestant churches are no exception to the rule.

There are no longer walls dividing parish graveyards as they first did in the southern states which have 500 to 2,000 years of a Christian footprint. Skirmishes, loud or silent, still take place in parishes, even more so in seminaries and occasionally in clergy homes.

Those of us who travel and meet junior, middle, and senior clergy, in public and in private, know for a fact the depth of casteism raving the innards of the Church.

"He told them what he, and the teachings of the Church, thought about this obnoxious and unconscionable evil in the Indian Catholic community"

When the first Dalit was elevated an archbishop of Poola’s diocese of Hyderabad, the retiring prelate in a printed interview had near-obscenities to mouth about the Dalits. Such was his contempt for the untouchables. In another context, he could have been sent to jail for his words.

Dalits constitute but 10 percent of the membership of the CBCI and their voices have not been heard. The CBCI has a secretariat on Dalit and tribal issues, as indeed it has on gender issues. But observers would say that in all three cases, the illusion has been stronger than the substance.

Pope (now Saint) John Paul II was harsh in his rebuke to Latin Bishops in their ad limina visits to the Vatican. He told them what he, and the teachings of the Church, thought about this obnoxious and unconscionable evil in the Indian Catholic community. His successor Pope was no less harsh. They had been aware of the reality, and not necessarily through their nuncios in New Delhi.

The common Dalit Christians of the Tamil, Telegu, Punjabi, and Hindi regions have been agitating for 70 years for their rights as citizens and as Christians.

Catholics of Dalit origin have been in the leadership of this struggle — the first movement was launched by the All-India Catholic Union way back in 1950. This movement against government moves to effectively disenfranchise Dalit Christians and deny them their lawful rights has not got the support of every bishop. There has been lip service, but little more. That is the sad reality.

The New Cardinal has his mission cut out for him. He has the support of the people, the support of the Pope. And he has the Holy Spirit with him. Will his brother bishops uphold him in the manner he should be as the representative and spokesperson of the Dalits and of all oppressed people in our region?

That, time will tell.

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

