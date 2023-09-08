India’s economic rise seems inevitable

But the nation needs to bridge its deep divides otherwise it could end up a leap into the dark

The Indian economy has officially become the fifth largest in the world and is on its way to becoming the third largest in the next five years. The country is touted to become a developed nation by 2047 when the most populous nation in the world completes 100 years of independence from colonial British rule.

But there is hardly any sort of trickle-down effect in India. So, the plight of India’s poor continues with no end in sight while large-scale freebies are gifted to elite industrialists who happened to be close to the ruling dispensation.

In 2022, India ranked 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index, worse than all countries in South Asia barring Taliban-led Afghanistan. This dubious position is set to continue even if India beats Japan and Germany by 2030 to become the third-largest economy in the world.

Before colonial rule, India was the leading economy in the world. Definitely, India will regain the rare honor and its rise is inevitable given that all transnational firms and Western governments are looking for a China+1 strategy.

Already, a slowdown in the West, the war in Eastern Europe, economic jitters in China, and a growing rift between Beijing and Washington have set aside a key role for India in the global economy.

India’s size, burgeoning market, youthful demographics, and strategic locations are its added attractions.

"The marginalized sections, toiling in the unorganized sector, have missed the bus"

India has risen to the occasion with deregulation and legal protection for capital mobility. The capital is given a free hand to consolidate itself without any degree of competition, and India's foray into the elite financial club is channeled via the private sector.

This fusion between capital and the state has ensured the politicization of profit for the elites.

So, the market oligarchy has killed two birds with one stone — the sacrosanct idea of freedom and market competition, the guiding force of capitalism.

This has ensured that political and economic stability is exclusively reserved for further enhancing the fortunes of Indian and global elites so that they can easily exert control over the social surplus produced by India’s poor.

If the organized sectors, controlled by a few rich men, have benefited from India’s economic boom, the marginalized sections, toiling in the unorganized sector, have missed the bus. Women and young people face massive unemployment and farmers have seen their income dwarfed.

According to reports, there are nearly 280 million people without proper work and incomes in the country. This comes close to the total population of Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous nation.

As a blot on the escutcheon, skyrocketing inflation has added salt to their wounds, reducing the purchasing power of their already low pay. Pigeon peas, which used to figure prominently in the election manifestos of all leading political parties under the banner, ‘dal, roti, aur makan’ (peas, bread, and house), has become dearer.

Currently, they are beyond the reach of ordinary people as they cost more than 100 rupees (US$1.5) per kilogram in the wholesale market. Earlier, it was the turn of tomatoes, the prices of which went through the roof, costing up to 250 rupees per kilogram.

"The government has shown no commitment to investing in the people, exposing the hollowness of its so-called economic nationalism"

Despite India making great strides on the economic front, more than 800 million people are reported to have formed serpentine queues at public distribution centers for the 5kg free ration made available under the Pradhan Mantra Garib Kalyan Yojana or prime minister’s food scheme for the poor.

The Indian government has not provided any succor to India’s poor while announcing blatant and shameless bailout packages and extravagant subsidies for the rich to open shops in the country.

There is no plan to fight poverty. The government has shown no commitment to investing in the people, exposing the hollowness of its so-called economic nationalism.

India’s unemployment rate rose from 7.5 percent in February to 7.8 percent in March, the Mumbai-based Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said. In urban areas, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent, while in rural areas it was 7.5 percent.

The results are inequality, malnutrition, poverty, anarchy, terror by the majority, oppression of minorities, human rights violations, and investigations against people who disagree with the government.

The Indian government and its elites are resorting to sugar-coated propaganda instead of ensuring healthy food and decent jobs for the marginalized, to help them stand on their feet and have choices in life.

The government is deliberately doing this to prevent economic growth and social development from reaching the doorsteps of India’s poor. The indefinite poverty is a perfect condition to control, dominate, and checkmate them for a long time.

To make India great by 2047, the nation needs to bridge its deep divides; otherwise, the so-called self-defeating success story will be like air from a burst balloon with frauds committed by the elite and failures by the government deflating the country’s future prospects.

So much for the hype about India’s economic miracle, stripped of all democratic defenses.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

