India's Eastern Church resolves decades-old liturgy dispute

As part of the deal, priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese will offer the Synod Mass on Sundays and feast days
Syro Malabar Church head Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil (center) with priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

Syro Malabar Church head Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil (center) with priests from Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese (Photo: ernakulamarchdiocese.org)

UCA News reporter
Published: July 03, 2024 12:00 PM GMT
Updated: July 03, 2024 02:02 PM GMT

The rebelling priests in the Eastern rite Syro Malabar Church have agreed to celebrate the synod-approved Mass from July 3 onward, ending a protracted liturgy dispute in the Church based in southern India.

“The liturgy dispute is settled,” said Father Kuriakose Mundadan, presbyteral council secretary of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, where for three years, more than 450 priests and some half a million Catholics refused to accept the rubrics of a liturgy approved by the Church's synod.

The synod-approved Mass wanted celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharistic prayer. The rebelling Catholics in the archdiocese refused and continued with their traditional Mass, in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout the Mass.

“Every parish will celebrate a Synod-approved Mass on Sundays and other days of obligation. And, we are allowed to continue our traditional Mass as usual on all other days,” Mundadan told UCA News on July 3.

The settlement follows a series of discussions, heightened after Pope Francis in May told the bishop of the sui juris (self-governing) Church to find "an amicable solution" and refused to offer any solution. 

The dispute in the Kerala-based Church has been simmering for over five decades and intensified three years ago after the Synod insisted on following the synod-approved mass across the Church for liturgical unity.

The Church's all 35 dioceses, save Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, have implemented the Synod Mass. The archdiocese is the seat of its head, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

The breakthrough settlement came on July 1, two days before the end of an ultimatum issued by Thattil and Bishop Bosco Puthur, the archdiocese's apostolic administrator. It asked the rebelling priests to start celebrating the Synod-approved Mass from July 3 or face canonical action. 

It is unclear how many churches in the archdiocese offered the Synod-approved Mass on July 3 as the archdiocese has not officially released the list.

The prelates have agreed to consult with the archdiocesan canonical bodies if the settlement terms need to be changed.

“We do not want any dispute over the Mass in the future,” said Riju Kanjookaran, spokesperson of the Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency, a body of priests, religious, and the laity that spearheaded the protests against the Synod decision.

“We are happy that the Synod allowed us to have our traditional Mass,” Kanjookaran told UCA News on July 3.

Thattil and Puthur, in a July 1 circular, accepted the demand to continue with the traditional Mass, which was declared “illicit” by the Synod in January 2023.

In a June 9 circular, the Church had threatened to expel the priests who refused to celebrate the synod-approved Mass from July 3.

The Synod met online on June 14 and 19 and brokered a deal, which was derailed later.

Subsequently, Thattil authorized Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry to talk with the priests to settle the issue before the July 3 deadline.

The Synod adopted the uniform mode of Mass in 1999 but had to shelve it following opposition.

However, it revived the issue in August 2021 and ordered all dioceses to adopt the uniform mode of Mass from November of the same year.

Most priests and Catholics in the archdiocese refused to abide by the Synod order.

The Vatican sent its special envoy in August last year to settle the liturgy dispute. However, Slovakian Archbishop Cyril Vasil failed in his mission.

The protest has seen clashes, hunger strikes, police cases, burning of effigies, and the closure of St. Mary’s Basilica in the archdiocese.

Pope Leo XIII established the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese as a vicariate on July 28, 1896. With over half a million Catholics, it is the second largest Eastern rite Church after the Ukraine Church.

