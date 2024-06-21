India's Eastern Church came back from the brink of a split

A leaked dissent note from five bishops of the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church in southern India has exposed how some members of the Synod of Bishops, instead of trying to settle the protracted liturgy dispute, tried to add fuel to the fire.

In their joint dissent note addressed to the church head, Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil, the dissenting prelates questioned the legality of a June 9 circular threatening to excommunicate priests for refusing to accept the synod-approved Mass.

The circular issued by Thattil and Archdiocesan Apostolic Administrator Bosco Puthur was issued before the June 14 synod, which was convened to discuss a solution to the liturgy dispute.

It ordered priests from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to follow the synod-approved Mass from July 3 and read out the circular in their parish churches on June 16.

As a result, the Church faced the threat of schism as the priests ignored the circular and stiffened their stance. Their representatives told the media they would have no relation with the bishops and synod if they refused to listen to the priests and continued with repressive methods.

They also made known their intent to become an independent Metropolitan Church within the Catholic fold.

The dissenting prelates – Archbishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Bishop Jose Chittooparambil CMI, Bishop Ephrem Nariculam, Bishop Sebastian Adayanthrath and Auxiliary Bishop Jose Puthenveettil who hail from archdiocese – in their note questioned the legality of the circular.

They sought to know how the circular could be issued before bringing it to the synod's consideration. They also pointed out that it was in total violation of the provisions of canon law.

Official sources in the know of the synod proceedings said the dissent note got the support of 22 of the 48 (from among a total of 65 bishops) who attended the online synod on June 19.

This paved the way to an amicable settlement of the more than five decades-old liturgy dispute in the archdiocese.

The breakthrough came after both sides agreed to accommodate each other. The priests in Ernakulam-Angamaly are now allowed to continue with their traditional Mass. However, they will also have to celebrate one Synod-approved uniform mode of Mass on all Sundays in their parishes, the sources told UCA News

An official announcement to this effect is expected after a nod from the Vatican.

The liturgy dispute in the Syro-Malabar Church, based in southern Kerala state, intensified three years ago after the synod, in August 2021, ordered all 35 dioceses to follow the Synod-approved Mass.

The synod mandates a priest to face the altar during Eucharistic prayer and the rest towards the congregation, unlike the traditional Mass in which the celebrant faces the congregation throughout.

Most priests and Catholics in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese refused to accept the rubrics of the Synod-approved Mass, though other dioceses complied with it.

The synod on June 14 was convened by Thattil to discuss the liturgy dispute exclusively.

However, the June 9 circular dominated the synod proceedings and the bishops decided to have another synod meet on June 19.

The five dissenting bishops, in their note, said: “We feel that in the light of the recent circular, the whole archdiocese is going to be in turmoil, and that is going to affect each and everyone in the archdiocese, including our own family members.”

They expressed “great dismay” at the clandestine way the circular was issued before discussing it in the scheduled online synod, the Church's supreme decision-making body.

“We, as members of the synod, had the responsibility given by the Holy Father to look at this issue collectively and come up with a viable solution. How is it possible that such a serious decision that would have derived from the synod was already prepared before the synod,” they asked.

The prelates also reminded Thattil about Pope Francis's gentle advice to resolve the crisis amicably within the Church, which is a self-governing juris Church.

Questioning the circular's legality, the prelates said it “smacks of the middle-age culture of the Church.”

“Excommunication is an unheard-of term after the II Vatican Council. The oriental code of canon law (CCEO) does not envisage automatic excommunication [latae sententiae]. Besides, we should also keep in mind the provisions of Sacramentorum Sanctitatis Tutela (art. 2),” they stated.

The bishops said it was hard to comprehend how priests who celebrate the Holy Qurbana in a mode other than the uniform mode could be in a state of excommunication. “It is very difficult to endorse this judgment,” they said.

“Where is the place for the medicinal character of ecclesiastical punishment which the Oriental code is famous for… Again, where is the place for the benevolence we preach? Can we as shepherds impose on our faithful something that will weigh on their conscience for a matter of not following a mere rubric, which is not part of the faith and morals? Can we claim to be good pastors after the model of the Lord who is the Good Shepherd,” they asked.

However, the prelates clarified that they would not justify the priests' resistance to implementing the rubric but would rather implement it by taking them into confidence.

“The big question is who has masterminded the whole process? Should we the members of the synod remain simply silent spectators? Does the Major Archbishop as Father and Head of the Church have any space in such decision-making? Or is he and the Synodal fathers mere witnesses?” they stated in the note.

The dissenting bishops hinted that Thattil was under pressure from unknown quarters.

“It seems that Your Beatitude is under great pressure from certain corners. You seem to be getting no space or only little space to put into action, the direction given by the Holy Father and the amicable way you want to resolve this issue,” they said in the note.

The prelates referred to a joint meeting of the consulters and Forane Vicars convened on June 8 by the apostolic administrator. Thattil had given them time on June 9 morning. But the meeting did not take place, and the circular was issued, they claimed. They further alleged that this indicated foul play by someone to derail the peace talks.

The note also spoke about their opposition to the revival of the 1999 Synod decision calling for adopting a uniform mode of Mass in place of the traditional Mass.

“Somehow, the synod failed truly to be ‘synodal’ in its proper sense. We, the Shepherds, should confess with all humility that we failed in being prudent and merciful pastors and to listen seriously to our own brother bishops,” they said.

The bishops asked Thattil to record their dissent with their names and share the note with other bishops. The dissent note was shared among other bishops in the synod for their consideration.

The Ernakulum-Angamaly Archdiocese, with more than half a million Catholics, is the seat of power of the Church head. The Syro-Malabar Church has five million Catholics worldwide.