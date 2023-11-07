News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s defiant pastor faces probe under anti-conversion law

Pastor Ashish Bharti says he has been jailed 26 times for his faith in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh

India’s defiant pastor faces probe under anti-conversion law

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (center) is seen in this file photo. The northern Indian state has enacted a stringent anti-conversion law and has more than 15 pastors in different jails, accused of violating it. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 07, 2023 11:45 AM GMT

Updated: November 07, 2023 12:24 PM GMT

Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have launched a probe against 15 women and a Protestant pastor, who says he was arrested 26 times in false cases because of his faith.

“A police team reached my home in search of me on Nov. 7,” said Ashish Bharati, the 28-year-old pastor based in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

“I am charged in another fake case for holding a routine Sunday prayer service at my home,” Bharati told UCA News on Nov. 7.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The police in Kushingar district registered a case against Bharati and 15 women, who attended the prayer service, accusing them of spreading superstition on Nov. 5. 

The pastor, according to the police, told the gathering that praying to Jesus would relieve them of evil spirits and help them experience miraculous healing of their ailments. 

The police registered the case under the stringent anti-conversion law, which the ruling pro-Hindu government in Uttar Pradesh enacted in 2021.

This is the sixth case against the pastor and his family consisting of his father, mother, two sisters, and wife.

Bharati said he was arrested and put behind bars, besides being framed in cases of drug peddling and violence "for no fault of mine" 26 times.

"I was even beaten up inside the police stations for not giving up my faith in Jesus.”

“Nothing matters. Let them file more cases,” he said, asserting that he will continue his ministry. 

Bharati became a Christian in 2000 and started his ministry in 2009 and has been facing persecution ever since. 

Bharati said he sought the help of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who heads the state government run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, and the district collector. But he received no help.

The Indian constitution grants the right to follow and propagate any religion of choice, he said.

Pastor Jitendra Singh, general secretary of the Pastors' Association of Uttar Pradesh said Christians are victims of persecution in the state.

The law prohibits converting "anyone offering money or other allurement. We don't do that. but we are targeted,” Singh told UCA News on Nov. 7.

According to him, more than 15 pastors are in different jails in the state, accused of violating the state's anti-conversion law.

Christian leaders say persecution against their people has increased since 2017 when monk-turned-politician Adityanath came to power in the state.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states in the county where Christians face persecution.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million population, most of whom are Hindus.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Bangladeshi Santals decry delayed justice over 2016 violence Bangladeshi Santals decry delayed justice over 2016 violence
Catholic nun’s food bank legacy continues for poor Malaysians Catholic nun’s food bank legacy continues for poor Malaysians
Unmasking Chinese propaganda on Fukushima water release Unmasking Chinese propaganda on Fukushima water release
China asks Tibetans to denounce Dalai Lama China asks Tibetans to denounce Dalai Lama
India’s defiant pastor faces probe under anti-conversion law India’s defiant pastor faces probe under anti-conversion law
Vietnam releases Christians, asks to abandon faith   Vietnam releases Christians, asks to abandon faith  
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Hue

Archdiocese of Hue

Hue Archdiocese territory covers an area of 9,799.7 square kilometers with a population of 2,295,000. It comprises two

Read more
Diocese of Jagdalpur

Diocese of Jagdalpur

With a land area of 39,171 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers southern region of the Chhattisgarh state

Read more
Diocese of Sorsogon

Diocese of Sorsogon

In a land area of 2,141.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Sorsogon.The Province

Read more
Diocese of Calicut

Diocese of Calicut

Calicut or Kozhikode is situated on the southwestern coast of India. The diocesan territory of 12, 505 square

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Marya

Vietnamese cathedral holds the statue of miraculous Virgin Mary

Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception, popularly known as Notre Dame Cathedral...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.