India’s defiant pastor faces probe under anti-conversion law

Pastor Ashish Bharti says he has been jailed 26 times for his faith in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (center) is seen in this file photo. The northern Indian state has enacted a stringent anti-conversion law and has more than 15 pastors in different jails, accused of violating it. (Photo: AFP)

Police in India’s Uttar Pradesh state have launched a probe against 15 women and a Protestant pastor, who says he was arrested 26 times in false cases because of his faith.

“A police team reached my home in search of me on Nov. 7,” said Ashish Bharati, the 28-year-old pastor based in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state.

“I am charged in another fake case for holding a routine Sunday prayer service at my home,” Bharati told UCA News on Nov. 7.

The police in Kushingar district registered a case against Bharati and 15 women, who attended the prayer service, accusing them of spreading superstition on Nov. 5.

The pastor, according to the police, told the gathering that praying to Jesus would relieve them of evil spirits and help them experience miraculous healing of their ailments.

The police registered the case under the stringent anti-conversion law, which the ruling pro-Hindu government in Uttar Pradesh enacted in 2021.

This is the sixth case against the pastor and his family consisting of his father, mother, two sisters, and wife.

Bharati said he was arrested and put behind bars, besides being framed in cases of drug peddling and violence "for no fault of mine" 26 times.

"I was even beaten up inside the police stations for not giving up my faith in Jesus.”

“Nothing matters. Let them file more cases,” he said, asserting that he will continue his ministry.

Bharati became a Christian in 2000 and started his ministry in 2009 and has been facing persecution ever since.

Bharati said he sought the help of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who heads the state government run by the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party, and the district collector. But he received no help.

The Indian constitution grants the right to follow and propagate any religion of choice, he said.

Pastor Jitendra Singh, general secretary of the Pastors' Association of Uttar Pradesh said Christians are victims of persecution in the state.

The law prohibits converting "anyone offering money or other allurement. We don't do that. but we are targeted,” Singh told UCA News on Nov. 7.

According to him, more than 15 pastors are in different jails in the state, accused of violating the state's anti-conversion law.

Christian leaders say persecution against their people has increased since 2017 when monk-turned-politician Adityanath came to power in the state.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states in the county where Christians face persecution.

Christians make up a mere 0.18 percent of Uttar Pradesh's more than 200 million population, most of whom are Hindus.

