X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

India's Dalit Christians disappointed with apostolic nuncio

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli was evasive about ending caste discrimination within the Church, they say

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

UCA News reporter, New Delhi

Published: February 04, 2022 04:22 AM GMT

Updated: February 04, 2022 04:44 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights

Feb 2, 2022
2

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account

Feb 1, 2022
3

Christian leaders ask Hong Kong to release Jimmy Lai

Feb 1, 2022
4

Pakistani Church gets its first 'Servant of God'

Feb 1, 2022
5

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls

Feb 3, 2022
6

China promotes new book on atheism targeting religions

Feb 2, 2022
7

Indian women want Catholic leaders to 'walk the talk'

Feb 3, 2022
8

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians

Feb 1, 2022
9

'Dodgy' Philippine pastor backs Marcos-Duterte poll bid

Feb 3, 2022
10

Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide

Feb 1, 2022
Support UCA News
India's Dalit Christians disappointed with apostolic nuncio

Dalit Christians meet Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, to demand an end to caste discrimination within the Church in Vellore, Tamil Nadu, on Feb. 2. (Photo supplied)

Dalit Christians in southern India were left “disappointed and disheartened” after their meeting with the papal representative to demand an end to caste discrimination within the Church.

“He listened to our plight and demands very attentively but he did not commit anything. He was evasive on the question of ending caste discrimination against Dalits in the Catholic Church of India,” Mary John, president of the Dalit Christian Liberation Movement (DCLM), told UCA News.

The DCLM delegation met Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, on Feb. 2 at Vellore in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

They appealed to the papal representative to appoint a Dalit as the head of the Archdiocese of Pondicherry and Cuddalore, a post which has been lying vacant. John said his response to that issue and the appointment of priests was “evasive and non-committal.”

“The delegates were left highly disappointed with the nuncio’s responses, which showed a lack of understanding and grasp of the situation in India,” the Dalit Christian leader said.

John elaborated that “the delegation felt instead of accepting the grievances and sufferings of Dalit Christians and the truth of caste discrimination and assuring of some concrete intervention with the Indian Catholic hierarchy, the papal nuncio refused to commit himself on any issue.”

We realized that our silence, pious hope and prayerful appeals for decades and centuries have only defeated or buried justice for our cause

He seemed to be unaware of even the policy of Dalit empowerment adopted by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), which has accepted the truth of rampant caste-based discrimination against Dalits within the Church, John alleged.

The DCLM submitted a memorandum of their demands to Archbishop Girelli, cautioning that turmoil would arise within the Church if their grievances were not addressed, especially over the appointments of priests and bishops.

After the meeting, the delegates felt Dalit Christians must intensify their public protests to question the very process and procedure of appointing Catholic bishops in India by Pope Francis.

John alleged that the appointments were influenced by “nepotism and discrimination,” especially in the southern Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry region “with only non-Dalits being considered for the posts of bishops and archbishops.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

There is only one Dalit bishop in the 18 Catholic dioceses in the region even though Dalits comprise about 75 percent of Catholics, John said.

The DCLM has been consistently raising this issue for the past three decades with numerous letters and appeals to the Vatican and India's Catholic hierarchy.

Its public protests have intensified in the past few years, said John, as “we realized that our silence, pious hope and prayerful appeals for decades and centuries have only defeated or buried justice for our cause.”

Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians are believed to be of Dalit and tribal origin.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Sri Lankan religious leaders call for radical change
Sri Lankan religious leaders call for radical change
India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 500,000
India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 500,000
Church seeks justice over Catholic's murder in Bangladesh
Church seeks justice over Catholic's murder in Bangladesh
Cardinal Ranjith to snub Sri Lanka's Independence Day ceremony
Cardinal Ranjith to snub Sri Lanka's Independence Day ceremony
Indian Christians seek legal remedy for decent burial
Indian Christians seek legal remedy for decent burial
Indian women want Catholic leaders to 'walk the talk'
Indian women want Catholic leaders to 'walk the talk'
Support Us

Latest News

Vatican official launches nunciature in Abu Dhabi
Feb 5, 2022
US pastor resigns after using 'improper form' for baptisms
Feb 5, 2022
US Catholics urged to lobby against capital punishment
Feb 5, 2022
Sri Lankan religious leaders call for radical change
Feb 5, 2022
Pakistan to get its first Catholic saint
Feb 4, 2022
Papua New Guinea sees the light on death penalty
Feb 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Papua New Guinea sees the light on death penalty
Feb 4, 2022
Serving Covid-19 patients during Tet holidays in Vietnam
Feb 4, 2022
Pakistan's budding saint among pope's new models of faith
Feb 4, 2022
Hong Kong's religious freedom now firmly in Beijing's sights
Feb 2, 2022
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022

Features

Japan's suicide catcher has one word for lost souls
Feb 3, 2022
Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Rediscovering truth in a posttruth world

Rediscovering truth in a post-truth world
Parish missions the seeds of a synodal Church

Parish missions: the seeds of a synodal Church
Lived from the Heart

"Lived from the Heart"
The miraculous catch

The miraculous catch
Give me a drink

Give me a drink
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.