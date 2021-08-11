X
India

India's Dalit Christians demand constitutional rights

They are denied special privileges on grounds that their religions do not recognize the caste system

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Published: August 11, 2021 05:22 AM GMT

Updated: August 11, 2021 05:37 AM GMT

India's Dalit Christians demand constitutional rights

Christian leaders from various denominations observe a black day in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, on Aug. 10. (Photo supplied)

Indian Christians observed a "black day" on Aug. 10 in solidarity with Dalit Christians who are denied the same privileges and benefits as scheduled castes (SCs) from other religions.

“Our peaceful protests will continue till we get justice. We have high hopes as our case may come up for hearing before the Supreme Court of India this year,” Father Vijay Kumar Nayak, secretary of the Indian Catholic bishops’ office for Dalits and lower classes, told UCA News.

He was referring to a petition filed by the National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) seeking SC status for Dalit Christians for availing special privileges in education, jobs and welfare measures and protection under a special law against atrocities.

The plea argued that an SC person professing a religion different from Hinduism, Sikhism and Buddhism cannot be deprived of the benefits as a change in religion does not change social exclusion and caste status.

The NCCI is an ecumenical forum for Protestant and Orthodox churches in India. Its petition was filed in 2013 and India’s top court had agreed to examine it in January 2020. However, the hearings got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, NCCI general secretary Asir Ebenezer said in a press note.

Father Nayak said it was unfortunate that Dalit Christians had been denied their rights for the past seven decades.

We have to mobilize the masses and put pressure on the constitutional bodies to look into the matter

“Churches of all denominations in the country are in favor of giving Dalit Christians their due. We have to mobilize the masses and put pressure on the constitutional bodies to look into the matter,” he said.

Father Nayak said they had wanted to organize a rally in the national capital but that was prevented by pandemic restrictions. Still, many got together across India on social media platforms to raise the demand.

The black day is observed by Dalit Christians across India every Aug. 10 because it was on the same day in 1950 that a presidential decree was issued denying SC status to Christian and Muslim Dalits on grounds that their religions do not recognize the caste system.

However, even government-appointed commissions have said that this decision was against the spirit of the constitution.

The word Dalit originates from dalan, a Hindi word meaning oppressed or broken, and refers to the former untouchable castes kept out of four social classes in Hinduism. Alternately, Dalit is now used to refer to all those listed as scheduled castes under the Indian constitution.

Government data shows 201 million of India’s 1.2 billion people are Dalits. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians are of Dalit and tribal origin.

