India

India's Dalit Catholics object to non-Dalit archbishop

Some 75 percent of Catholics are former Dalits but only two out of 31 archbishops and 11 out of 180 bishops are Dalits

India's Dalit Catholics object to non-Dalit archbishop

Dalit Catholics stage a protest against the appointment of an upper-caste archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in Chennai on March 29. (Photo supplied)

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: March 30, 2022 06:57 AM GMT

Dalit Christians organized a protest march against the recent appointment of a non-Dalit as the metropolitan archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

“It is resolved to strongly condemn the appointment of Archbishop Francis Kalist and also resolved to stop his consecration scheduled on April 29,” said M. Mary John, president of the Dalit Christian Liberation Movement (DCLM), which organized the march in the state capital of Chennai on March 29.

John told UCA News that “Archbishop George Anthonysamy, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Bishops’ Council (TNBC), should take responsibility for this and resign immediately.”

He also demanded that the apostolic nuncio revoke the appointment of Bishop Kalist and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) immediately grant 64 percent representation to Dalit Christians as its policy considering their numbers.

Some 75 percent of India’s Catholics are former Dalits or untouchables but only two out of 31 archbishops and 11 out of 180 bishops are Dalits. In Tamil Nadu-Pondicherry, only one of the 17 bishops is a Dalit, John said.

“This same scam is replicated when it comes to positions of authority in Catholic institutions, opportunities of education and employment or access to financial resources, though the Dalit policy of the CBCI assures to give 64 percent representation to Dalits,” John alleged.

“Dalit people in India have seen the dawn of the day ever since the adoption of the constitution. But Dalit Christians are yet to see the dawn of the day in the Catholic Church of India”

Pondicherry-Cuddalore Archdiocese was lying vacant since the resignation of Archbishop Antony Anandarayar on Jan. 27, 2021, and the new appointment made by Pope Francis was announced on March 19.

The DCLM appealed to the Vatican to stop appointing only upper-caste bishops and archbishops in India as a mark of respect for the country’s secular and democratic constitution and principles of social justice.

The organization further called on Indian governments in the center and provinces to intervene and end the continued caste discrimination faced by Dalits within the Catholic Church, even if it meant enacting a special law.

“Dalit people in India have seen the dawn of the day ever since the adoption of the constitution. But Dalit Christians are yet to see the dawn of the day in the Catholic Church of India,” said John.

The word Dalit means ‘trampled upon’ in Sanskrit and refers to all groups once considered untouchable and outside the four-tier Hindu caste system.

Government data shows some 201 million of India’s 1.3 billion people belong to this socially deprived category. Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians hail from disadvantaged Dalit and tribal backgrounds.

