India's Dalit Catholics angry over archbishop appointment

Dalit group says it will not allow consecration of a non-Dalit as metropolitan archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore

Dalit Christians stage a protest to demand appointment of Dalits as bishops and archbishops in Pondicherry-Cuddalore Archdiocese on Feb. 13, 2021. (Photo supplied)

By Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi Updated: March 22, 2022 05:38 AM GMT

Dalit Christians in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu have condemned the appointment of a non-Dalit as the archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore Archdiocese.

The appointment of Bishop Francis Kalist of Meerut in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh as the new metropolitan archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore was announced on March 19.

Mary John, president of the Dalit Christian Liberation Movement (DCLM), told UCA News: “The Church's hierarchy has taken the rare step to transfer a bishop from north India to an archdiocese in the south only to prevent the appointment of a Dalit archbishop.”

The appointment has “gravely disappointed Dalit Catholics in the archdiocese as well as all over India,” he said while threatening to hold public protests and appeal to Pope Francis to stop fresh appointments of bishops in India until the local Catholic hierarchy takes steps to appoint Dalit archbishops and bishops representative of their numbers within the community.

The DCLM further threatened that Dalit Christians in Tamil Nadu will not allow the consecration of the non-Dalit archbishop to take place at Pondicherry-Cuddalore.

The archdiocese had become vacant when Archbishop Antony Anandarayar resigned on Jan 27, 2021, after reaching the age of 75 and died on May 4, 2021, due to Covid-19.

“It turns out that the fifth one appointed now is also a non-Dalit, which is deeply hurting and insulting for Dalit Catholics as well as derogatory to their faith”

For the past three years, Dalit Christians have been demanding the appointment of a Dalit as archbishop as a sign of historical justice since all the previous four archbishops of Pondicherry-Cuddalore were non-Dalits, John said.

“It turns out that the fifth one appointed now is also a non-Dalit, which is deeply hurting and insulting for Dalit Catholics as well as derogatory to their faith,” John said.

The DCLM has repeatedly accused the Catholic hierarchy in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry as well as at national level of “completely ignoring the plight and plea of Dalit Christians suffering obnoxious caste discrimination within the Catholic Church.”

“The Church's hierarchy accepted the truth behind our demand, but behind the scenes it took a calculated and cunning decision to deceive Dalit Christians,” John said.

He went on to call the latest decision of appointing Bishop Kalist as “a stab in the back of the Dalit faithful” who comprise 75 percent of Catholics in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. “It is an act of cowardice to use their ecclesiastic authority against the oppressed people knowing full well that what they are asking is just and fair.”

John recalled writing and meeting the previous as well as present apostolic nuncio in India to explain their position and justify their demand.

“If our demand is ignored, we will be forced to raise the issue with the Indian government as it involved blatant discrimination against Dalit Christians due to age-old notions of caste and untouchability"

He said the DCLM will not sit quietly in the face of what he described as “the caste-dominant hierarchy that suppresses the rights of Dalit Christians” and demanded revocation of the new appointment.

“If our demand is ignored, we will be forced to raise the issue with the Indian government as it involved blatant discrimination against Dalit Christians due to age-old notions of caste and untouchability while appointing bishops and prelates,” John said.

The DCLM has alleged in the past that the appointments were influenced by “nepotism and discrimination.” There is only one Dalit bishop in the 18 Catholic dioceses in the region and the DCLM has been consistently raising this issue for the past three decades with numerous letters and appeals to the Vatican and India's Catholic hierarchy.

Its public protests have intensified in the past few years as “we realized that our silence, pious hope and prayerful appeals for decades and centuries have only defeated or buried justice for our cause,” according to the DCLM.

Some 60 percent of India’s 25 million Christians are believed to be of Dalit and tribal origin.

