India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Updated: November 08, 2021 05:53 AM GMT
Men fling cow dung at each other during the annual Gorehabba festiva in Gumatapura village on Nov. 6. (AFP)
Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival.
Similar to Spain's La Tomatina — the eccentric tomato-hurling celebration of the local fruit — residents of Gumatapura instead fling snowball-sized wads of a more earthy variety.
The Gorehabba festival begins with the afternoon collection of "ammunition" from cow-owning homes in the village, which lies on the border of the southern states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
After that, the dung is dumped in an open area, with men and boys wading in to prepare their weapons for the battle ahead.
People flock to Gumatapura from far-flung cities each year, and for those in attendance the messy battle is as much about fun as it is about the perceived health benefits.
Members of Modi's party have touted the use of cow urine to prevent and cure Covid-19 and other ailments
"If they have a disease, it will get cured," said Mahesh, a farmer at Saturday's festival.
Some Hindus believe cows and everything they produce is sacred and purifying.
Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed for greater protection of the animals, and many Indian states have long banned their slaughter for meat.
Members of Modi's party have touted the use of cow urine to prevent and cure Covid-19 and other ailments.
His government is also looking to encourage the production of toothpaste, shampoos and mosquito repellents from bovine waste.
….as we enter the last months of 2021, we are asking readers like you to help us keep UCA News free.
For the last 40 years, UCA News has remained the most trusted and independent Catholic news and information service from Asia. Every week, we publish nearly 100 news reports, feature stories, commentaries, podcasts and video broadcasts that are exclusive and in-depth, and developed from a view of the world and the Church through informed Catholic eyes.
Our journalistic standards are as high as any in the quality press; our focus is particularly on a fast-growing part of the world - Asia - where, in some countries the Church is growing faster than pastoral resources can respond to – South Korea, Vietnam and India to name just three.
And UCA News has the advantage of having in its ranks local reporters who cover 23 countries in south, southeast, and east Asia. We report the stories of local people and their experiences in a way that Western news outlets simply don’t have the resources to reach. And we report on the emerging life of new Churches in old lands where being a Catholic can at times be very dangerous.
With dwindling support from funding partners in Europe and the USA, we need to call on the support of those who benefit from our work.
Click here to find out the ways you can support UCA News. You can make a difference for as little as US$5…