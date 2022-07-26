News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
India

India's Catholic hospitals gear up for monkeypox threat

Church-run healthcare facilities are on alert with at least 4 cases being reported in the country

A health worker inside an isolation ward for monkeypox patients at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat on July 25. (Photo: Sam Panthaky/ AFP)

A health worker inside an isolation ward for monkeypox patients at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat on July 25. (Photo: Sam Panthaky/ AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 26, 2022 04:12 AM GMT

Updated: July 26, 2022 04:34 AM GMT

Catholic hospitals in India are gearing up to face the latest public health challenge posed by monkeypox following the detection of four cases in the country this month.

The latest case was reported in New Delhi, India’s capital, on July 24. A day earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency.

“We are preparing our hospitals to deal with any eventuality from the outbreak of monkeypox, which is a global concern,” said Father George Kannanthanam, national secretary of the Catholic Health Association of India (CHAI).

Kerala state in southern India where the first three cases of the viral disease were detected has already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all hospitals including in the government and private sectors to help contain its spread.

The first case was detected on July 14 when a native of Kollam city arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from the UAE. He was followed by two others from the UAE.

The fourth case detected in New Delhi is a man in his thirties with no history of foreign travel.

“We always support the government in its attempt to deal with any public health emergencies"

“Catholic hospitals in Kerala are already complying with the government guidelines,” Father Kannanthanam told UCA News on July 25. “The other [health] facilities are also upgraded to meet the challenges.”

Catholic Church health care facilities in India are considered to be the largest network in the private sector after the government.

CHAI coordinates the activities of 3,537 institutions including 300 hospitals, five medical colleges, clinics and dispensaries serving mostly the poor people.

“We always support the government in its attempt to deal with any public health emergencies,” says Father Kannanthanam.

The priest said that “as of now the current situation looks well under control,” but advised people to take precautions such as avoiding close contact with suspected cases.

The Kerala government in its guidelines says any person who traveled to a monkeypox-infected country in the last 21 days and has red spots on the body along with other symptoms, like fever, headache, body ache etc, should be tested for infection.

"Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 75 countries"

Experts say the risk of infection is high through close physical or direct physical contact or sexual intercourse with a monkeypox-infected person.

The federal health ministry has reviewed measures for health screening of international travelers arriving in India at airports and ports but has not issued any curb on people’s movement within and outside the country.

The WHO has asked countries to strengthen their surveillance after expressing its growing concern over its rapid spread.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 75 countries.

The Southeast Asian region has five cases (four in India, one in Thailand). The cases in India, the WHO said, were among nationals who returned from the Middle East (the fourth case was not reported then), while in Thailand, a foreigner had tested positive.

The WHO has asked nations to consider the targeted use of vaccines for pre-exposure prophylaxis in persons at risk of exposure.

Since smallpox (now eradicated) and monkeypox viruses were closely related, vaccines for the former could help, but the decision must be based on a full assessment of risks and benefits, it said.

