India's best-known Catholic priest-journalist dies at 95

Father Benedict Aguiar, who was best known in the Archdiocese of Bombay for being the editor of its news weekly The Examiner for three decades, died of natural causes on Aug. 26. He was 95.

Popularly known as Benny Aguiar, he spent his early years as parish assistant in St. Andrew’s Parish in Bandra suburb, where he was noted for his long-drawn-out homilies and slow Masses.

Cardinal Valerian Gracias (1900-78) appointed him editor of the diocesan newspaper in 1961, a job he held until 1991. The Examiner was then modeled quite rigidly on a famous English Catholic paper, The Tablet, and Benny carried on this tradition.

From the 1950s to the 90s, the Indian Catholic press in English was dominated by three weeklies: The Examiner from Bombay, The Herald from Calcutta and The New Leader from Chennai. Of these, The Examiner was easily the most widely read and respected.

Like most Catholic papers of the time, these three were edited unimaginatively and firmly in the grip of the local bishop. The advances in technology, marketing and editorial design and content were unknown, probably because no local bishop wanted his paper to slip out of his control.

Indeed, in the 1980s, Archbishop Henry D’Souza arbitrarily sacked Jesuit Father Horace Rozario, the long-serving editor of The Herald, over some petty disagreement, while something similar happened in Madras to New Leader editor James Kottoor.

Benny also authored political biographies on Pope John Paul II and former Indian prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi

Benny too had his run-ins with Cardinal Simon Pimenta (1920-2013), who once whimsically sacked him and then — because of the public outcry — quickly reinstated him as editor.

Benny was the best-known priest-journalist in India during the last decades of the 20th century. He wrote for the British Tablet and the American National Catholic Reporter and was a correspondent at the last session of the Vatican Council.

Apart from his editorials, Benny also authored political biographies on Pope John Paul II and former Indian prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He is better known for his book, The Making of Mumbai: the Metropolis and its Catholic Past.

In the history of the Church in post-independence India, and particularly among its print communications, Father Aguiar’s place is assured.