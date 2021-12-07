India's arrest of Kashmiri rights activist is deeply concerning

Khurram Parvez is chairperson of the Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances

The imperative of global solidarity in the Philippines, which for years fought against the scourge of enforced disappearances across regimes, seemed theoretical. The NGO community concretely experienced international solidarity in many respects. Perhaps, overwhelmed by the phenomenon, victims did not go beyond the fight against enforced disappearances.

Families of Victims of Involuntary Disappearance (FIND) was established in 1985 and later grew nationally, resulting in the establishment of its provincial chapters. In 1998, realizing the global magnitude of the crime and inspired by the success of the struggle in Latin America, the Asian Federation Against Enforced Disappearances (AFAD) was conceptualized and given birth to.

Shortly after, in my capacity as AFAD’s secretary-general, I did not take long to internalize Kashmir’s situation. I first visited Kashmir in 2003. Landing at the Srinagar airport, wearing a sari to respect Kashmiri culture, I was instantly recognized and interrogated by airport security.

Then, Parvez Imroz, an intellectual and human rights lawyer, called to inform me that the hotel where I was supposed to stay had been bombed.

Khurram Parvez waited outside the airport knowing nothing. We had to stay on a houseboat where accommodation was warm and cheaper. And there I witnessed a paradise in the famous Dal Lake.

In the cold and gloom, I felt butterflies in my stomach. Strange feelings of fear, anger and sadness enveloped my whole being. I fully grasped the real situation when I spoke to 70 family members of the disappeared who showed pictures and documents of their loved ones. With hopes against hope, they came to me, one by one, as if I were the answer to their prolonged sorrow. With love, I intently listened and painstakingly tried hard to understand the translation.

Loaded with knowledge, the painful narratives lasted for eight hours. What I thought to be the most awaited visit to the beautiful Dal Lake turned out as a shock. At the setting of the sun, Dal Lake’s beauty was eclipsed by boat-riding security forces. As the streets were full of barbed wire, so was the lake loaded with military men in guns.

Where flowers abound in this land of beauty, a shadow refuses to leave. Where the physical beauty of its people glows, there is also the monstrosity of its security forces reaching 600,000, making it the most militarized area in the world. This had been legislated in September 1990 through the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

I met Aasia Jeelani. A volunteer of APDP, she interviewed me. I heartily furnished her with every minute detail that photographically captured my memory. Aasia was a dear friend, a committed human rights defender. Never did it occur to me that a year later she would lose her life in a landmine blast. With her was Khurram, who lost a leg while witnessing his friend bleeding profusely till her last breath.

My first visit to this seemingly Godforsaken paradise was followed by two more. The fourth visit via Mumbai airport failed to bring me to Kashmir. The Indian government deported me and confiscated my passport.

AFAD saw the light of day on June 4, 1998. Parvez Imroz, patron of the Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons, FIND leaders, Father Jon de Cortina, SJ, of the Asociación Pro-Búsqueda de Niñas y Niños Desaparecidos of El Salvador, imparted information resulting in the federation’s birth.

For almost 23 years, despite Asian governments’ continuing perpetration of enforced disappearances, AFAD is precious to many victims. A venue for sharing pain, AFAD is a sanctuary of solidarity for the elusive attainment of a cause we so dearly love.

Losing our former chairperson, Munir Said Thalib, due to arsenic, and our second chairperson Mugiyanto’s term ending, Khurram played a bigger role in AFAD.

From September 2004 to date, Khurram has been the federation’s chairperson — a position full of obstacles like travel restrictions, illegal detention, among others. Yet despite these, in over two decades, AFAD achieved beyond expectations.

Khurram was present in the final session of the drafting and negotiation process of the Convention Against Enforced Disappearances in September 2005. With the late French ambassador Bernard Kessedjian, he witnessed its victorious end.

The convention was adopted by the then UN Commission on Human Rights with its text offered to the late Marta Ocampo de Vasquez, president of the Latin American Federation of Associations of Relatives of Disappeared-Detainees.

In 2016, slapped with a case under the Public Safety Act, Khurram was illegally detained by the Indian government. With incessant support, we stormed doors of the UN bodies, leading them to issue a joint statement compelling India to release him in 72 days.

A member of the UN Human Rights Council, India was shamed a bit. But again, on Nov. 16 this year, Khurram was detained indefinitely. His detention coincides with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Physical presence at the UN is impossible. UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville responded by saying: “We are deeply concerned at the arrest of Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez under Indian counter-terrorism legislation, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).”

And the struggle continues ...