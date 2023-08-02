News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop

Supreme Court says there is an 'absolute breakdown of law and order machinery' in the strife-torn northeastern state

India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop

A woman carries her child at a relief camp for displaced tribals in Churachandpur in India's troubled Manipur state. At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 02, 2023 12:17 PM GMT

Updated: August 02, 2023 12:19 PM GMT

India’s top court has said there was a “complete breakdown” of law and order in the northeastern state of Manipur which has been engulfed in sectarian violence for the past three months.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 2 asked the director general of police (DGP), the top cop in the hilly state, to be present in the apex court at the next hearing on Aug. 7.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the police officer to be present in court with complete data on crimes reported and an action taken report.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Violence between the state's majority Meitei community, who are mostly Hindus, and the Kuki tribal Christians started on May 3. 

In a status report submitted to the court, the state government said a total of 6,523 cases have been registered, including 11 related to violence against women and children. It further revealed that 252 people were arrested and 12,071 preventive arrests were made.

The court chided the police for a “tardy” probe and questioned the delay in registering cases.

“Look at the way... the investigation is so lethargic,” the chief justice said.

The judges made a scathing attack on the state government, headed by N Biren Singh of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for its failure to control the violence which has claimed more than 150 lives.

"There is [an] absolute breakdown of law and order machinery in the state," they observed.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one alluding to the video footage in which two Kuki Christian women were paraded naked by a mob. One of them was allegedly gang-raped later by members of the mob. 

“The statements of the two women indicate that they were handed over to the mob by the police. Have any of those policemen been interrogated? Have any arrests been made of the police?… Did the DGP care to find out in all these months… What is he doing? What has he done,” the court asked.

Although the video surfaced on July 19, the incident is reported to have occurred on May 4. It was only after the top court's intervention that seven persons were arrested by the police.

The federal government transferred the case from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, an elite probe agency in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet visited the strife-torn state and paid no heed to the calls to dismiss the state government and impose President’s rule.

Chandrachud said the court might appoint a committee of former judges to make an overall assessment of the situation in Manipur.

The violence began over the issue of granting tribal status to the dominant Meitei community, making them eligible for benefits under India’s affirmative action plan.

Nearly 249 churches have been burnt and ransacked. Many Christians have sought shelter in relief camps and some are reported to be staying in the forest. 

Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, the sole Catholic diocese in the riot-hit state, has blamed the state machinery for the plight of people.

In an interview with an online news portal on Aug. 1, the prelate denied the allegation that Christians themselves destroyed the churches.

“We don’t have any evidence to substantiate it,” he told The Wire.  

People from different walks of life in India have been demanding the restoration of peace in Manipur. All 28 provincial states have witnessed protest rallies.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua Drought leaves six dead in Indonesia’s Papua
Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists' Filipino prelate warns against labeling citizens 'terrorists'
Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge Indian pastor, wife and toddler jailed over ‘conversion’ charge
India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop
Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK Chinese medicine helps reduce cannabis addiction in HK
Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition Rights groups slam crackdown on Bangladesh opposition
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Fushun

Diocese of Fushun

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fushun is a suffragan Latin diocese in

Read more
Diocese of Romblon

Diocese of Romblon

In a land area of 1,056.70 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil Province of Romblon.Romblon is a

Read more
Diocese of Hazaribagh

Diocese of Hazaribagh

In a land area of 21,213.6 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers districts of Hazaribag, Chatra, Koderma and

Read more
Diocese of Tezpur

Diocese of Tezpur

In a land area of 38,700 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers civil districts of Darrang, Udalguri,

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern Indiaa

Indian cathedral remembers Jesuit mission among tribals in eastern India

St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.