India’s apex court summons Manipur top cop

Supreme Court says there is an 'absolute breakdown of law and order machinery' in the strife-torn northeastern state

A woman carries her child at a relief camp for displaced tribals in Churachandpur in India's troubled Manipur state. At least 120 people have been killed since May in armed clashes between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki in the northeastern state. (Photo: Arun Sankar / AFP)

India’s top court has said there was a “complete breakdown” of law and order in the northeastern state of Manipur which has been engulfed in sectarian violence for the past three months.

The Supreme Court on Aug. 2 asked the director general of police (DGP), the top cop in the hilly state, to be present in the apex court at the next hearing on Aug. 7.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the police officer to be present in court with complete data on crimes reported and an action taken report.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

SIGN UP NOW! Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter

Violence between the state's majority Meitei community, who are mostly Hindus, and the Kuki tribal Christians started on May 3.

In a status report submitted to the court, the state government said a total of 6,523 cases have been registered, including 11 related to violence against women and children. It further revealed that 252 people were arrested and 12,071 preventive arrests were made.

The court chided the police for a “tardy” probe and questioned the delay in registering cases.

“Look at the way... the investigation is so lethargic,” the chief justice said.

The judges made a scathing attack on the state government, headed by N Biren Singh of the pro-Hindu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for its failure to control the violence which has claimed more than 150 lives.

"There is [an] absolute breakdown of law and order machinery in the state," they observed.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions, including one alluding to the video footage in which two Kuki Christian women were paraded naked by a mob. One of them was allegedly gang-raped later by members of the mob.

“The statements of the two women indicate that they were handed over to the mob by the police. Have any of those policemen been interrogated? Have any arrests been made of the police?… Did the DGP care to find out in all these months… What is he doing? What has he done,” the court asked.

Although the video surfaced on July 19, the incident is reported to have occurred on May 4. It was only after the top court's intervention that seven persons were arrested by the police.

The federal government transferred the case from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation, an elite probe agency in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not yet visited the strife-torn state and paid no heed to the calls to dismiss the state government and impose President’s rule.

Chandrachud said the court might appoint a committee of former judges to make an overall assessment of the situation in Manipur.

The violence began over the issue of granting tribal status to the dominant Meitei community, making them eligible for benefits under India’s affirmative action plan.

Nearly 249 churches have been burnt and ransacked. Many Christians have sought shelter in relief camps and some are reported to be staying in the forest.

Archbishop Dominic Lumon of Imphal, the sole Catholic diocese in the riot-hit state, has blamed the state machinery for the plight of people.

In an interview with an online news portal on Aug. 1, the prelate denied the allegation that Christians themselves destroyed the churches.

“We don’t have any evidence to substantiate it,” he told The Wire.

People from different walks of life in India have been demanding the restoration of peace in Manipur. All 28 provincial states have witnessed protest rallies.

Latest News