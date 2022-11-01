News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
India's anti-port protestors deny foreign funds accusation

Pro-government media has alleged priests and bishops leading Vizhinjam protests are out to destabilize the nation

Indian fisher people protesting on the street of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of southern Kerala state, against a port project, which they fear will destroy their lives and livelihood

Indian fisher people protesting on the street of Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of southern Kerala state, against a port project, which they fear will destroy their lives and livelihood. (Photo: supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: November 01, 2022 10:54 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2022 11:12 AM GMT

A Catholic archdiocese leading fishermen’s protest against an under-construction international seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala has dismissed allegations that it has received foreign funding to destabilize the nation and its development projects.

Several television channels and a newspaper known as the mouthpiece of the state's ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) have alleged that the protestors have received between 110-250 million rupees (US$1.3-3.1 million) to join hands with foreign powers to destabilize the government.

“Our hands are clean, and our protest is transparent. Any agency can probe into the allegations,” says Father Theodacious D’Cruz, a priest from the Archdiocese of Trivandrum and convenor of the protest against the multi-billion-dollar Adani international seaport in Vizhinjam that has been on for more than 100 days.

The allegations drew similarity to a claim that the US government funded a Catholic-led anti-communist Liberation Struggle in Kerala (1958–59), which resulted in the unseating of the first elected communist government in the state.

Father D’Cruz challenged a television channel that alleged he took the money to prove its claim.

“I challenge the news channel to prove the allegation. I value my priesthood above everything. If the channel proves it with evidence, I will leave the priesthood and will face any punishment,” Father D’Cruz told UCA News on Nov. 1.

The channel carried a video clip, in which the priest is shown accepting donations from a person claiming that the money had come from Dubai.

“Yes. I received 25,000 rupees from a group of Catholics working in Dubai. The fund is from our own brothers and sisters working in Dubai,” Father D’Cruz said.

Father D’Cruz said the allegations are aimed at sabotaging the protest that is gaining “more and more support from the general public who are convinced that our fight is for our survival.”

A section of the media that carried this fake news has been supporting the private firm since the beginning “and [are] now trying to confuse the people against us,” said the priest.

“These strategies will not force us to succumb and withdraw from the protest. We will end the protest only when the government accepts our demands” he said.

A major demand is to buy land and build houses for the fishermen who lost theirs in the seawater after the port construction started in 2015.

The bishops and priests in the Archdiocese of Trivandrum are leading this protest since July 20.

The government agreed to consider all their demands except for stopping the construction work for three months.

The protestors also vowed to oppose the project even if they are arrested and sent to jail.

Meanwhile, another report said Aleyamma Vijayan, secretary of a non-governmental organization (NGO) is accused of collecting some 110 million rupees of foreign money to fund the protest. Her husband A. J. Vijayan, a trade union leader, is also part of the protest.

The New Indian Express, a national English daily reported that “Aleyamma has filed a defamation suit against the news channel that carried the controversial news”

She said her organization had received foreign funds for their social and welfare work among fish workers at Vizhinjam two years ago. The organization has not accepted funds after the Covid pandemic.

